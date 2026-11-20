MENAFN - GetNews) "A Midwest Pain Relief chiropractor discusses spinal health and chiropractic care in Wichita, KS with an adult patient using an anatomical spine model."Midwest Pain Relief, founded by Dr. Brian Dopps, DC, continues to provide non-invasive, drug-free chiropractic care in Wichita and Milton, KS. Serving adults and active retirees across Sedgwick County, the practice offers individualized plans to address back stiffness, neck tension, and joint discomfort. Through thorough evaluations and clear communication, Midwest Pain Relief helps patients support spinal health, improve mobility, and stay active without surgery or medication.

WICHITA, Kan. - November 17, 2026 - Midwest Pain Relief, a pain management and rehabilitation practice serving Wichita and Milton, continues to offer chiropractic care in Wichita, K to adults and active retirees throughout Sedgwick County. The practice focuses on supporting spinal health and musculoskeletal function through non-invasive, drug-free care. New and returning patients begin with a consultation and examination so the clinical team can determine whether chiropractic care is an appropriate fit for their needs and goals.

Back stiffness, neck tension, and joint discomfort are among the most common reasons adults seek care. In Wichita and the surrounding areas, working professionals, active retirees, and busy families describe how persistent musculoskeletal strain can affect sleep, work, exercise, and time with loved ones. Some also experience radiating discomfort linked to irritation in the spine and surrounding tissues.

Many of these patients would prefer to avoid prescription medication and surgery when possible. As a result, there is steady local interest in non-invasive options that fit around work and family schedules. Residents of Sedgwick County are also asking more questions about what to expect from care, how long it may take, and how it fits into a broader approach to staying active.

Chiropractic care focuses on the relationship between the spine, the nervous system, and the muscles and joints that support movement. A chiropractor evaluates posture, range of motion, and areas of tension or restriction, then uses hands-on techniques, often called spinal adjustments or manipulation, to support joint motion and function. Care may also include guidance on movement, posture, and daily habits that can influence spinal health.

At Midwest Pain Relief, chiropractic care is delivered as part of individualized plans rather than a one-size-fits-all routine. Recommendations are based on each patient's health history, examination findings, and personal goals. Research on chiropractic care continues to evolve, and responses vary from person to person.

Depending on the individual, chiropractic care may help support:



Comfort and mobility in areas affected by lower back stiffness

Relief from muscle tension in the neck and upper back

Improved joint motion and everyday function

Posture and movement habits that support spinal health A non-invasive, drug-free option within a broader care plan

Chiropractic care is not a cure, and results are not guaranteed. It is one option that patients and providers may consider alongside exercise, lifestyle changes, and other forms of care.

The practice was founded by Dr. Brian Dopps, DC, and emphasizes thorough evaluation, clear communication, and a coordinated approach in which each therapy has a defined purpose. In addition to chiropractic care, the clinic offers other non-surgical modalities that may be combined within a patient's plan when appropriate. With locations in Wichita and Milton, the practice aims to make this care convenient for residents across south-central Kansas.

“Our patients are people who want to keep doing what they love, whether that's work, golf, gardening, or chasing grandkids,” said Dr. Brian Dopps, DC, founder of Midwest Pain Relief.“Spinal health plays a big role in how people move and feel day to day. We take the time to understand what's going on, explain it in plain language, and build a plan that makes sense for that person.”

Dr. Dopps added that the practice philosophy centers on honesty and partnership.“I'm not interested in keeping people in care longer than they need to be. My goal is to help patients understand their options and feel confident in the plan. Chiropractic care isn't right for everyone, and if we think another provider is a better fit, we'll say so. We're proud to serve our neighbors here in Wichita.”

Adults in Wichita and surrounding communities who are interested in learning more can schedule a consultation with the Midwest Pain Relief team. During the visit, the clinical team reviews the patient's health history, discusses current symptoms and goals, and explains whether chiropractic care may be a suitable option. Patients are encouraged to bring questions and to share information about current medications and any prior treatment.

Residents can learn more about the Wichita chiropracto by visiting the practice's website or contacting the office during business hours. The practice serves patients from Wichita, Milton, and neighboring communities across Sedgwick County.

Individuals with a medical condition, those who are pregnant, those with osteoporosis, and anyone with a history of spinal injury or surgery should consult a qualified healthcare provider before beginning any new therapy.

About Midwest Pain Relief

Midwest Pain Relief is a chiropractic and non-surgical pain management practice with locations in Wichita and Milton, Kansas. Founded by Dr. Brian Dopps, DC, the practice specializes in chiropractic care, musculoskeletal pain management, and coordinated rehabilitation plans for conditions such as back stiffness, neck tension, and joint discomfort. Midwest Pain Relief is committed to providing patients in Wichita and surrounding areas with non-invasive, drug-free treatment options that support spinal health, mobility, and long-term wellness. To learn more, visit midwestpainreliefcente.

The statements in this release have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Chiropractic care is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary.