MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Two people were killed and five others injured after the roof of a house collapsed near a Tablighi Centre in Ghalezo Dag area of Khar tehsil in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Adnan Fareed Afridi, accompanied by District Police Officer Khanzeb Mohmand and the SP Investigation, visited the site and reviewed the rescue operation.

Rescue 1122 teams, along with the district administration, police and local residents, launched an immediate operation and successfully pulled all those trapped under the rubble.

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The injured were provided with first aid before being shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar.

Later, the deputy commissioner and the DPO visited the hospital to inquire about the health of the injured. Health department officials were directed to ensure proper treatment and provide all necessary medical facilities to the victims.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, the deputy commissioner offered condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.