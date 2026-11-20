MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Seventh Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to the military, within the Seventh Air Assault Corps' area of responsibility, Russian forces are trying to take advantage of autumn weather conditions to improve their tactical positions.

“Since the beginning of November, Russian forces have repeatedly used vehicles to maneuver under cover of fog, attempting to penetrate deeper into Ukrainian defenses. Ukrainian troops are countering these enemy movements using the forces and assets available to them. In total, since the beginning of November, the Defense Forces have destroyed or damaged nearly 1,000 enemy vehicles and pieces of equipment. These include cars, motorcycles and quad bikes, artillery pieces, multiple-launch rocket systems and armored vehicles,” the corps said.

It also reported that during bad weather, Russian forces are making greater use of infiltration tactics involving individual infantrymen in an effort to reduce the likelihood of detection.

War update: 278 clashes online over past day, Pokrovsk sector hottest

At the same time, Russian forces are trying to exert comprehensive pressure on Ukrainian defenses and create conditions for an advance toward Zaporizhzhia. Having failed to achieve their desired results on the battlefield, they are stepping up strikes against logistics routes and rear infrastructure. In particular, they are attacking Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, missiles and attack drones. These attacks have not only a military but also an informational and psychological component.

As Ukrinform reported, over the past day, Russian forces in the Huliaipole sector attempted to advance toward Novе Zaporizhzhia, Rizdvianka and Yehorivka, as well as near Rybne, Verkhnia Tersa and Charivne.

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