MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by the European Commission's press service, Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine continues to deliver on reforms, while defending itself each and every day. Today, we are disbursing nearly €8 billion – this is the largest payment made so far. This makes it clear: real progress on reforms brings real results and benefits. As Ukraine perseveres and moves further on its European path, they can count on our support,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

This is the ninth disbursement under the Ukraine Facility, the EU's main instrument for supporting Ukraine, its recovery and reform agenda, and its progress toward EU membership. With this latest payment, total EU support provided under the Ukraine Plan will reach €40 billion, including external contributions from Member States and partner countries, as well as funds channeled through the Ukraine Support Loan since mid-2024.

Today's disbursement includes €5.1 billion from the Ukraine Support Loan, bringing the total amount disbursed to date through the loan component of the Ukraine Facility to more than €5.9 billion.

The payment follows Ukraine's successful implementation of reforms across several strategic sectors, including the judiciary, the fight against corruption and money laundering, financial markets, public asset management, human capital, the business environment, decentralization and regional policy, the energy sector, the agri-food market, digital transformation, the green transition, and environmental protection.

In addition, Ukraine has mobilized a total of €948 million in public investment in education, healthcare, housing and the demining of agricultural land. Around €451 million of this investment has been allocated to the recovery, reconstruction and modernization needs of subnational authorities, the press service said.

Following the European Commission's assessment of Ukraine's payment request submitted on September 30, the Council of the EU concluded that Ukraine had successfully completed 16 reform and investment steps linked to the ninth instalment, along with one outstanding reform step from the fourth instalment, three reform steps from the seventh instalment, one step from the eighth instalment and one reform step carried over from the tenth instalment. In addition, one reform step under the ninth instalment was assessed as partially completed.

The European Commission said that €15.7 billion in EU financial support remains available to Ukraine through the end of 2026. This includes just over €14 billion still available under the Ukraine Support Loan, comprising €10.2 billion to support Ukraine's defense industrial capacity and €3.9 billion in budget support.

The European Commission emphasized that the disbursement of these funds depends on the fulfillment of the relevant conditions set out in the Ukraine Plan and the Memorandum of Understanding.

In addition, nearly €1.6 billion in budget support remains available for this year under the original Ukraine Facility program, excluding the Ukraine Support Loan component. The release of these funds is subject to the fulfillment of the required conditions set out in the relevant legal frameworks.

The press service recalled that the timely implementation of reforms and policy conditions jointly agreed by the European Union and Ukraine is essential to ensuring that the relevant payments are made as scheduled, particularly under the macro-financial assistance program and the Ukraine Facility.

Ukraine Facility: EU approves largest-ever payment of EUR 8B to Kyiv

As reported by Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi, the funds have already been credited to the state budget.

“They are vital support for maintaining financial stability and meeting the state's priority needs amid the full-scale war,” the Prime Minister said.

The Ukraine Facility, the European Union's main financial support instrument for Ukraine, entered into force on March 1, 2024. It provides for more than €50 billion in grants and loans to support Ukraine over 2024–2027 (excluding external contributions from Member States and partner countries, as well as funds provided through the Ukraine Support Loan). Funding under the Ukraine Facility is intended to strengthen Ukraine's macro-financial stability, support its recovery and modernization, ensure the functioning of its public administration, and back its reform efforts.

Under the program, the Ukraine Plan sets out a clear timetable of reforms to be implemented by previously agreed deadlines, with disbursements linked to Ukraine's achievement of the Plan's targets. EU Member States, third countries and international organizations may make voluntary contributions to the Ukraine Facility. Sweden and Norway have already made additional voluntary contributions to one of the program's components, namely the Ukraine Investment Framework.