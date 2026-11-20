MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"According to updated information, seven people have been killed and 17 injured in the enemy attack on the capital so far," Klitschko wrote.

He said 16 injured people are currently being treated in hospitals.

Russian strikes damage Ukrenergo substations, emergency outages imposed in two regions

Tetiana Mostepan, director of the Health Department of the Kyiv City State Administration, said on Telegram that of the 16 people hospitalized, seven are in serious condition and nine are in moderate condition.

One person received medical assistance at the scene.

Earlier reports said that six people had been killed and 15 injured in Russia's overnight attack on Kyiv.