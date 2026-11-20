MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Among the targets hit was a Russian Pantsir-S2 surface-to-air missile and gun system in the Bryansk region, which had been providing protection against Ukrainian drones and missiles.

"Another gap has now appeared in this air defense system," the General Staff said.

Ukrainian forces also struck a Russian military drone command post near the temporarily occupied town of Selydove in the Donetsk region. Russian forces used the facility to direct drones at Ukrainian positions and settlements.

General Staff confirms three oil tanks hit at pumping station in Russia's Tatarstan

In the areas of the temporarily occupied towns of Rubizhne and Lysychansk in the Luhansk region, Ukrainian forces hit Russian army logistics depots. Their loss will leave Russian forces short of fuel, ammunition and other supplies needed for assault operations.

Near the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian forces struck a site where Russian weapons and military equipment were concentrated. The extent of the damage is still being assessed.