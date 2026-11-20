MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi announced the initiative at the 9th German-Ukrainian Business Forum in Berlin on Friday, Ukrinform's correspondent reported.

"One of our government's priorities is to launch, together with our partners, a war risk insurance fund during the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2027) in Tallinn in January, with a target capital base of EUR 3 billion. The fund will be aimed at protecting investments in Ukraine against war-related risks. We also count on Germany's support," Koretskyi said.

Koretskyi said that despite the potential for higher returns in Ukraine, investors continue to face significant risks stemming from Russia's aggression, including attacks on infrastructure and businesses. The proposed insurance mechanism is intended to encourage private investment in Ukraine's economy before the war ends.

EU disburses EUR 7.9 bln to strengthen Ukraine's financial stability

Koretskyi stressed that Ukraine is keen to expand the presence of German companies and develop joint investment projects in sectors including defense, energy, infrastructure and information technology.

He also said the government is working to create a more favorable environment for business and investment as part of Ukraine's European integration efforts, including through the continued alignment of Ukrainian legislation with European Union rules.

The prime minister assured German businesses that the government stands ready to facilitate direct contacts with Ukrainian partners and help turn investment ideas into concrete projects.

As previously reported, the 9th German-Ukrainian Business Forum opened in Berlin on Friday with the participation of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi. The forum is focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in strategic sectors, investment and Ukraine's reconstruction.