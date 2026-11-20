MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The National Library of Azerbaijan has organised virtual and traditional book exhibitions titled“November 20 – Aghdam City Day” to mark the occasion and commemorate the historic victory in the 2020 Patriotic War.

The exhibitions have been made available to library visitors and online users, featuring a wide selection of publications dedicated to the history, cultural heritage and significance of Aghdam.

The displayed literature covers various aspects of the city's past, including its historical background, place names and ancient monuments of cultural and historical importance. Visitors can also explore publications dedicated to the 2020 Patriotic War, Azerbaijan's victory and the heroes who played a significant role in shaping the country's modern history.

Special attention has been given to books documenting the military service and combat journeys of Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who lost their lives defending the country's territorial integrity.

The publications are presented in Azerbaijani and other languages, making the exhibitions accessible to a wider audience interested in Azerbaijan's history and national heritage.

Through these initiatives, the National Library aims to preserve historical memory, promote awareness of Aghdam's cultural heritage and honour the courage and sacrifice of those who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

The exhibitions also provide readers with an opportunity to explore the historical significance of November 20, celebrated as Aghdam City Day.