First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post About Meeting With Vice President Of Vietnam
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media pages about the meeting with Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan.
The post reads: "Meeting with Mrs̃ Thị Ánh Xuân, Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam. Hanoi, 20.11.2026."
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