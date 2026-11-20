MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media pages about the meeting with Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan.

The post reads: "Meeting with Mrs̃ Thị Ánh Xuân, Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam. Hanoi, 20.11.2026."

<p></p>