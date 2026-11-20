Professor of History, Carnegie Mellon University

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I am a historian of science, particularly statistics and mathematics, and am the author of The New Math: A Political History (Chicago, 2015) and Scouting and Scoring: How We Know What We Know about Baseball (Princeton, 2019), among many academic and general interest articles. I am general editor of the Encyclopedia for the History of Science, and currently serve as head of the history department at Carnegie Mellon University. I am finishing a book (supported by an NIH grant) on the history of biostatistics in clinical medicine and am also a scholar of the use of statistics and statistical methods in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

–present Professor of History and Department Head, Carnegie Mellon University

2011 Harvard University, PhD in History of Science

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