Professor of Snow Hydrology, Colorado State University

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Steven Fassnacht's research examines the spatial and temporal variability of Earth System properties, and the implications on monitoring and modeling. He has been working in the field of water resources for over 30 years, focusing mostly on snow, snowpack processes, snow hydrology, and modeling. He also studies climate change impacts on water resources using multi-disciplinary tools, that bring physical sciences together with social science and the humanities. His research has taken him to six continents, and he has collected snowpack data on five of them. In 2024 he finally made it to Africa and measured some urban hydrological characteristics. Since 2014, he have been a full professor at Colorado State University, as well as a Fellow of the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere and a Senior Research Scientist with the Natural Resources Ecology Laboratory. In 2023-2024, he was Fulbright Global Scholar with the Universidad de Playa Ancha in Valparaíso, Chile and the Instituto Geológico y Minero de España in Granada, Spain. He was a Short-term Fellow of the Japanese Society for the Promotion of Science working at Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology in October 2022. In 2016-2017, he was a Visiting Professor at the Georg-August-University of Göttingen in Germany (on sabbatical). A 2009 sabbatical took him to the Center for Public Works Studies and Experimentation (CEDEX) in Madrid Spain and the Pyrenees Ecology Institute (IPE/CSIC) in Zaragoza as a Research Scientist. He Is the founding Editor-in-Chief for the journal Glacies. He currently serves on the editorial board of Geographical Research Letters, and he is an Associate Editor for the journals: Earth, and Frontiers of Earth Science. From 2015-2017, he was an Associate Editor for Water Resources Research.

–present Professor of Snow Hydrology, Colorado State University

2000 University of Waterloo, PhD

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