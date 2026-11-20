MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 (NNN) -- Malaysia has made“tremendous progress” in advancing children's rights in multiple areas, particularly in education and healthcare, said UNICEF Representative to Malaysia Robert Gass.

He said the country has ensured that basic healthcare, immunisation and education were highly accessible to children, while also making important progress in strengthening laws to protect them from sexual abuse and online sexual exploitation.

“In education, basically any child who wants to go to school can go to school; it's not too far and not too expensive.

“Any child that needs to be immunised and receive basic primary healthcare can go to the clinic or hospital, which is an infrastructure not all countries have,” he told reporters after the opening ceremony of the Festival of Rights, held in conjunction with World Children's Day 2026, here on Friday.

Meanwhile, Gass pointed out that three key areas of improvement were raised during Malaysia's review under the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) earlier this year, including ensuring that child rights reach all children equitably.

“A significant number are still left out. Second, there is a call for greater investments in children's issues, as it benefits Malaysia as a society moving forward. Third, they want to see more accountability so that plans, policies, and statements are followed by concrete actions,” he added.

In a related development, Gass said more local municipalities were joining UNICEF's Child-Friendly Cities Initiative (CFCI), following Petaling Jaya's milestone as the first city in Southeast Asia to receive the special award and accreditation.

Petaling Jaya was the first city in Malaysia to adopt the CFCI, and became the first Malaysian city to attain Candidate City status in 2022.

“We have seven different candidate cities in Sarawak, Penang is going to be a candidate city and DBKL (Kuala Lumpur) is going to be a candidate city as well,” he said.

He said many other cities across Malaysia are interested in becoming child-friendly cities because they recognised that a city designed to meet children's needs was also a city that was suitable for everyone, including the elderly.

Gass said that during his meeting with Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh last August, UNICEF had sought her support in extending the initiative to other federal territories, including Putrajaya.

According to CFCI website, the initiative promotes the realisation of children's rights at the local level through a unique network involving municipal governments, civil society organisations, the private sector, academia, the media and children themselves in more than 40 countries.

The two-day Festival of Rights, organised by UNICEF Malaysia from Nov 20 at KLGCC Mall, celebrates the rights of children and young people and creates space for them to share their experiences, ideas and aspirations on issues shaping their future, including digital safety, artificial intelligence (AI) and climate change.

World Children's Day is observed annually on Nov 20, marking the adoption of the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of the Child 1959 and the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989. Malaysia acceded to the latter in 1995. This year's theme is“My Day. My Rights. My Future.”

--NNN