Futures Continue Retreat
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stocks fell on Friday as lower oil and gold prices weighed on sentiment, while investors awaited domestic retail sales data due later in the day.
The TSX slumbered 549.32 points, or 1.6%, to end Thursday at 34,028.73
December futures for the TSX were down 0.4% Thursday.
The Canadian dollar poked higher 0.19 cents to 69.90 cents U.S.
Bausch + Lomb said its experimental eye-drop treatment failed to significantly reduce pain during the first 24 hours after laser eye surgery in a mid-stage study
Canada is still seeking a temporary deal to ease U.S. tariffs on its goods, though Washington has shown little willingness to budge, according to Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
Elsewhere on the economic slate, Statistics Canada said retail sales increased 0.8% to $75.3 billion in September. Sales were up in five of nine subsectors, led by increases at gasoline stations and fuel vendors.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange tumbled 27.57 points, or 3.7%, Thursday to 716.09.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures pulled back on Friday, weighed down by a decline in Anthropic shares following the artificial intelligence giant's public market debut in the previous session.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials slid 188 points, or 0.4%, early Friday, to 48.992.
Futures for the S&P 500 dipped 71.25 points, or 1%, to 7,126.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite decreased 491.25 points, or 1.8%, at 26,108.
Anthropic lost 9%, pressuring the broader AI trade. Chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices dropped 6% and Nvidia slid more than 2%. Micron Technology dropped more than 4%.
Those declines were set to build on Thursday's horrid session, with the major averages each losing more than 2%, and the Dow closing below the key 50,000 level for the first time since June.
After Thursday's losses, the 30-stock Dow is nearing correction territory, as it's down just under 10% from its closing record. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ is only up 2.7% on the year.
For the week, the Dow has fallen 6.2%, putting it on pace for its worst weekly performance since April 2025. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ are down 5% each, also headed for their largest one-week pullbacks in more than a year.
On Friday, traders will watch for this month's final reading of the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment report. BJ's Wholesale will also post earnings before the open.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 plummeted 5.1% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost 1.9%.
Oil prices weakened 86 cents to $82.35 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dumped $130.00 to $3,555.50 U.S an ounce.
Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stocks fell on Friday as lower oil and gold prices weighed on sentiment, while investors awaited domestic retail sales data due later in the day.
The TSX slumbered 549.32 points, or 1.6%, to end Thursday at 34,028.73
December futures for the TSX were down 0.4% Thursday.
The Canadian dollar poked higher 0.19 cents to 69.90 cents U.S.
Bausch + Lomb said its experimental eye-drop treatment failed to significantly reduce pain during the first 24 hours after laser eye surgery in a mid-stage study
Canada is still seeking a temporary deal to ease U.S. tariffs on its goods, though Washington has shown little willingness to budge, according to Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
Elsewhere on the economic slate, Statistics Canada said retail sales increased 0.8% to $75.3 billion in September. Sales were up in five of nine subsectors, led by increases at gasoline stations and fuel vendors.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange tumbled 27.57 points, or 3.7%, Thursday to 716.09.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures pulled back on Friday, weighed down by a decline in Anthropic shares following the artificial intelligence giant's public market debut in the previous session.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials slid 188 points, or 0.4%, early Friday, to 48.992.
Futures for the S&P 500 dipped 71.25 points, or 1%, to 7,126.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite decreased 491.25 points, or 1.8%, at 26,108.
Anthropic lost 9%, pressuring the broader AI trade. Chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices dropped 6% and Nvidia slid more than 2%. Micron Technology dropped more than 4%.
Those declines were set to build on Thursday's horrid session, with the major averages each losing more than 2%, and the Dow closing below the key 50,000 level for the first time since June.
After Thursday's losses, the 30-stock Dow is nearing correction territory, as it's down just under 10% from its closing record. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ is only up 2.7% on the year.
For the week, the Dow has fallen 6.2%, putting it on pace for its worst weekly performance since April 2025. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ are down 5% each, also headed for their largest one-week pullbacks in more than a year.
On Friday, traders will watch for this month's final reading of the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment report. BJ's Wholesale will also post earnings before the open.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 plummeted 5.1% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost 1.9%.
Oil prices weakened 86 cents to $82.35 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dumped $130.00 to $3,555.50 U.S an ounce.
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