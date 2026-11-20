MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's 36-place jump to 38th in the United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI) marks a significant achievement in the country's efforts to advance its digital transformation agenda. The improvement is more than just a higher position in an international ranking. It opens up new opportunities to modernize public administration, accelerate economic activity, improve the quality of services provided to citizens and strengthen Azerbaijan's position in the global digital economy.

Particularly noteworthy is Azerbaijan's 56-place rise to 11th in the UN Online Services Index (OSI). By overtaking countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Norway and Australia, Azerbaijan has demonstrated substantial progress in developing digital government services. Its 10th-place ranking in the Service Delivery sub-index and first place in the Institutional Framework category further reflect the international recognition of the institutional capacity built in this area.

How will digitalization change citizens' everyday lives?

One of the most significant benefits of e-government development is its direct impact on people's everyday lives. Moving services that previously required visits to multiple government agencies, the collection of documents and lengthy administrative procedures online saves both time and resources.

In this regard, the development of the mygov platform is particularly important. Bringing together services provided by different government agencies in a single digital environment gives citizens easier access to information and public services. Expanding the one-stop-shop principle also helps establish a new approach to relations between the state and its citizens.

At the next stage, further integration of these systems could accelerate the transition to a proactive model of public service delivery. In other words, instead of having to apply for a particular service, citizens could receive it electronically as soon as they become eligible or a relevant need arises.

This approach could be particularly important in improving public satisfaction with services in social protection, education, healthcare, employment and other areas.

A faster and more transparent environment for businesses

Another important dimension of digital transformation is its impact on the business environment. For entrepreneurs, time often translates directly into financial resources. Digitalizing licensing, registration, taxation and other administrative procedures can reduce companies' operating costs while making business activities more flexible and efficient.

Expanding data exchange between government agencies through the digital platform and introducing digital document management systems play an important role in this process. The timely sharing of information between institutions reduces the need to submit the same data repeatedly, simplifies administrative procedures and speeds up decision-making.

These developments could also enhance Azerbaijan's investment appeal. For modern investors, a country's geographical location and economic potential are no longer the only decisive factors. The accessibility of public services, the efficiency of administrative procedures and the quality of digital infrastructure are also important considerations when choosing an investment destination.

Consequently, progress in e-government development could create additional opportunities for the expansion of Azerbaijan's non-oil sector, the establishment of new companies and the development of international business ties.

Artificial intelligence could become a key driver of Azerbaijan's next stage of development

The inclusion of artificial intelligence-based solutions in the United Nations' 2026 assessment signals the beginning of a new stage in the evolution of digital public administration.

Azerbaijan's progress in this area provides a favorable foundation for the broader application of artificial intelligence technologies across government institutions in the coming years. Potential areas of application include automating public services, analyzing data, responding to citizen requests more efficiently and optimizing various administrative processes.

The effective use of artificial intelligence could reduce the workload of government agencies while enabling faster, more data-driven decision-making. However, the development of such systems must go hand in hand with safeguards for data security, personal information protection, transparency and human oversight.

One of Azerbaijan's main priorities in this area should therefore be not only the adoption of new technologies but also the development of domestic expertise and human resources needed to design and operate them.

Digital progress strengthens Azerbaijan's international standing

Azerbaijan's rise to 38th place in the UN ranking could also enhance the country's international image and create new opportunities for cooperation in digital development.

Its inclusion in the V3 subgroup, alongside countries such as Austria, Japan, Canada and Israel, demonstrates Azerbaijan's position within a high-level category of digital development.

This achievement could make the country more attractive to international technology companies, innovation hubs and participants in the startup ecosystem. Advances in digital services, the expansion of telecommunications infrastructure and investment in human capital could help position Azerbaijan as a regional platform for technological cooperation.

Given Azerbaijan's geographical location, transport and logistics capabilities, and regional economic ties, the development of digital infrastructure could become an additional factor strengthening the country's strategic importance in the region.

Progress achieved lays the groundwork for new targets

Azerbaijan's progress in the UN E-Government Development Index demonstrates that digital transformation has become an integral part of the country's systematic state policy. The designation of digital development as a government priority under President Ilham Aliyev, the adoption of strategic documents, the expansion of digital infrastructure and stronger coordination between government institutions have provided the main institutional foundations for these achievements.

The activities of the Digital Development Council, chaired by First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, are also important in coordinating these processes.

Nevertheless, further challenges lie ahead if Azerbaijan is to maintain and improve its position in international rankings. Ensuring access to digital services across all regions of the country, developing internet infrastructure, improving digital literacy, strengthening cybersecurity and promoting the responsible use of artificial intelligence should be among the key priorities of the next stage.

Ultimately, Azerbaijan's 36-place rise in the UN ranking should not be viewed merely as a statistical achievement. It represents significant progress in the country's efforts to establish a modern model of public administration built around advanced technologies. The key challenge now is to translate these international rankings into tangible improvements in people's everyday lives, business operations and broader economic development.

Digital transformation has the potential to become one of the main pillars of Azerbaijan's future development. The results recorded in the UN report demonstrate that the country has opened up broader opportunities to advance along this path.