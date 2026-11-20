MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Emerging Technologies Target Earlier Detection of Breast and Colon Cancer as Global Demand for Advanced Diagnostics Accelerates

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A simple blood test that can detect cancer before symptoms appear is one of the most compelling developments taking shape in modern medicine. Biotechnology companies are now using artificial intelligence, genomic sequencing and advanced blood analysis to identify biological signals associated with breast and colorectal cancer. These tests look for traces of tumor DNA, abnormal DNA patterns and other biomarkers that may reveal cancer earlier than traditional methods. The opportunity is attracting serious attention, and the numbers help explain why. Grand View Research estimates the global multi-cancer early detection market could grow to approximately $4.6 billion by 2033, while the broader liquid biopsy market could reach $32.6 billion over the same period. That represents a substantial commercial opportunity for companies developing accurate, affordable and widely accessible cancer screening technologies. Companies advancing AI-powered cancer detection and next-generation blood testing include: DataMEDS AI Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS), Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH), GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL), Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), Freenome, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRNM).

Breast and colon cancer are two areas where better early detection could make a meaningful difference for millions of people. Researchers are working to develop blood tests that can identify cancer-related signals without the need for invasive procedures, opening the door to a very different approach to routine screening. AI adds another important dimension by helping analyze enormous amounts of biological data and recognize patterns that might otherwise go unnoticed. As clinical research advances, companies that can demonstrate reliable results, secure regulatory approvals and establish relationships with major healthcare providers could find themselves competing in a rapidly expanding market. For investors, this is a sector worth watching closely. Breakthrough test results, FDA clearances, licensing agreements and commercial partnerships could all become important catalysts as the race to bring next-generation cancer detection into mainstream healthcare accelerates.

Key Industry Growth Drivers Include:



Earlier Cancer Detection: AI-powered blood analysis could help identify cancer-related signals before symptoms develop, potentially expanding screening opportunities.

Significant Market Growth: The multi-cancer early detection market could reach $4.6 billion by 2033, with the broader liquid biopsy market projected at $32.6 billion.

Breast and Colorectal Cancer Opportunities: Growing demand for less invasive screening methods is creating a substantial market for new diagnostic technologies. Potential Investment Catalysts: Clinical trial results, FDA approvals, strategic partnerships and commercial launches could create meaningful opportunities for companies leading this field.



Editorial note: Blood-based cancer screening is advancing, but these tests are not yet replacements for routine mammograms or colonoscopies.

DataMEDS AI (NASDAQ: MEDS) Agrees to Acquire TBIA Cancer AI Blood Test Platform from Todos Medical Estate for Subsidiary Helomics, Inc. - CLIA-Certified Cancer Diagnostics Laboratory Will Acquire Spectroscopy Platform to Support Machine Learning Expansion into Additional Cancer Types - DataMeds AI, Inc. (“DataMeds SI,”“DataMEDS” or the“Company”) ($MEDS ), a healthcare technology company that integrates its physical pharmaceutical, laboratory and telemedicine infrastructures with its EinsteinRxTM Healthcare AI technology-powered digital platform, today announced that it has agreed to acquire certain assets from the estate of Todos Medical Ltd., including its Cancer Artificial Intelligence (“Cancer AI”) Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis (“TBIA”) blood tests for breast cancer (TM-B1 and TM-B2) and colorectal cancer (TM-C1), originally developed at Ben Gurion University (BGU) in Israel.

The TBIA Cancer AI blood testing platform leverages Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy biochemical analysis of blood plasma and peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) components to distinguish between healthy subjects and patients with cancer.

Because FTIR digitizes the biochemical information contained in a blood sample, the test is designed to multiplex algorithms for multiple different cancer tests and disease states using the same blood draw, allowing for the identification of various types of cancer in blood without the need for antibodies or other biological inputs, helping to improve test scalability and reducing per-test cost of goods sold (COGS). The technology was also previously used to identify and distinguish between viral and bacterial infections. The TBIA Cancer AI blood testing platform is covered by issued U.S. and European patents, providing market exclusivity into at least 2034.with expected terms extending into at least 2034.

“The TBIA Cancer AI blood testing platform is a technology that was ahead of its time and now has the opportunity to truly flourish in the AI era,” said Gerald Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS.“To be able to use a single vial of blood, perform a single data capture experiment in the lab and produce results that can help detect multiple types of cancer from that one blood test is truly transformative. This has the potential to make cancer detection not only less expensive to deploy on a per-cancer-diagnosis basis than existing liquid biopsy and other cancer screening tests, but also more clinically useful because this technology digitizes the immune system and as such may be able to identify and distinguish the body's response to cancer, even at the earliest carcinoma in situ stage. Earlier detection could open the possibility of its use in routine annual blood testing paradigms that would allow patients to be recommended for confirmatory imaging and biopsy testing much earlier in the disease course where cancers are typically significantly more likely to respond to treatment. We look forward to implementing this technology at our Helomics Cancer AI laboratory in Pittsburgh, Penn., where we will work with our emerging oncologist network to source blood samples, under IRB-approved protocols and with patient consent, from patients whose treating physicians are sending in tumor biopsies for the ChemoFx® Assay evaluation, that has been granted two unique CPT codes and has begun to receive coverage decisions, helping us to generate revenue while also generating the necessary data to validate the TBIA Cancer AI blood test to support eventual commercial launch as a Laboratory Developed Test and to advance it through the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory process thereafter.”

Other assets the Company agreed to acquire include Todos' license to the LymProTM Alzheimer's diagnostic blood test and 100% of the shares of Todos' wholly-owned subsidiary Todos Medical Singapore PTE Ltd., which previously owned equity in Pathnova Labs PTE Ltd. that was recently exchanged for shares Archerfish Precision Diagnostics Pte Ltd. following Pathnova's merger with Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory.

The global cancer diagnostics market size was valued at USD 189.19 Billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 386.19 Billion by 2035, according to Market Research Future.

The agreement to acquire these assets from the estate of Todos Medical is subject to Court Approval. The TBIA tests have not been cleared or approved by the FDA and are not currently commercially available in the United States. Continued... Read this full release and additional news for DataMEDS AI by visiting:

Other recent developments in the Biotech/Healthcare industries of importance include:

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Guardant360® CDx as a companion diagnostic (CDx) to identify patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer harboring tumors with ESR1 mutations before radiographic progression who may benefit from treatment with ETCAMAHTM (camizestrant), AstraZeneca's next-generation oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD). Guardant360 CDx is the first FDA-approved liquid biopsy CDx for longitudinal testing in breast cancer, and this approval represents a major shift from therapy selection and switching post-radiographic progression to adaptive cancer management and early interception using pre-radiographic progression circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) testing.

The approval is based on data from the pivotal SERENA-6 clinical trial, which introduced a first-of-its-kind treatment strategy using ctDNA monitoring to detect emerging ESR1 resistance mutations before radiographic disease progression. Patients who switched to ETCAMAH in combination with continuing a cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor versus continuing treatment with an aromatase inhibitor with a CDK4/6 inhibitor following ESR1 mutation detection experienced a 56% reduction in the risk of progression or death. The trial demonstrated the clinical value of proactively identifying disease progression earlier than radiographic imaging and adapting therapy earlier in the course of disease.

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL), a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early when it can be cured, recently announced a favorable vote from the Molecular and Clinical Genetics Devices Panel of the Medical Devices Advisory Committee (the Committee) of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the approval of the Premarket Approval (PMA) application of the Galleri® multi-cancer early detection test (MCED).

In three separate votes, the 10 voting members of the Committee considered Galleri's safety, effectiveness and overall benefit-risk profile for screening for the early detection of multiple types of cancer in adults aged 50 years and older. The Committee voted seven to two with one abstention that the benefits of Galleri outweigh its risks, unanimously in support of Galleri's safety, and six to four in support of Galleri's effectiveness.

Natera, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, recently announced that it has been named the Best in Class winner in the Cancer, Screening & Early Detection category at the Digital Health Hub Foundation Digital Health & AI Awards. The recognition highlights the impact of Natera's SignateraTM molecular residual disease (MRD) test on cancer care.

The winners were announced live at the 2026 HLTH Conference in Las Vegas. This year's competition drew more than 1,300 submissions worldwide, recognizing innovations advancing healthcare across multiple categories. The Cancer, Screening & Early Detection category was introduced for the first time this year, reflecting the growing role of digital and data-driven tools in the cancer continuum.

Freenome, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRNM), an early cancer detection company developing blood-based tests, recently announced the launch of SimpleScreenTM Lung and a first-of-its-kind offering that enables eligible patients to be screened for both lung and colorectal cancer (CRC) through a single blood draw, using two independently validated, indication-specific tests. Freenome's Personalized Cancer Detection (PCD) approach combines risk-based screening with a portfolio of single-cancer and multi-cancer tests that are developed specifically for each population and to meet individual patient screening needs.

SimpleScreen Lung is a laboratory-developed test intended for adults ages 50 to 80 with a ≥20 pack-year smoking history who are not currently participating in guideline-recommended screening. It can be ordered independently or alongside the FDA-approved SimpleScreenTM CRC test when average-risk patients are also eligible for blood-based CRC screening. Together, these tests offer patients and providers an opportunity to address one or both screening needs in a single encounter, with the potential to expand access and improve screening participation.

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