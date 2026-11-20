MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toddlers and preschoolers at Learning Care's more than 1,100 schools pedaled for St. Jude, making Learning Care the program's largest partner in 2026

Detroit, Mich., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Care, a nationwide provider of early education and childcare, today announced it raised $560,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in its first year hosting the St. Jude Trike-A-Tho across its network of schools. The total makes Learning Care the St. Jude Trike-A-Thon's largest partner in 2026.

Learning Care Chief Operating Officer Tracie Wickenhauser presented the check to St. Jude representatives on Nov. 18 at the company's annual Care Conference in Detroit, during a gala celebrating the impact of Learning Care's educators, including its 2026 Teacher of the Year and Director of the Year.

Children, families, and educators at Learning Care schools across 40 states and Washington, D.C., took part in the Trike-A-Thon, raising funds throughout September in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. On Oct. 1, Learning Care students rode tricycles or participated in a“Move-A-Thon,” with pledges from their families helping make it possible for families to never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

“Our young learners showed us what generosity looks like when it starts early,” said John Bork, CEO of Learning Care.“Every lap they pedaled was a lesson in giving and in seeing the difference they can make for children facing cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Everything we do at Learning Care comes back to love, and to making a positive difference in the lives of children and families. That's why we share St. Jude's belief that every child deserves the chance to grow up healthy, safe, and ready to thrive. There are few missions more important than that, and I'm deeply grateful to the directors, teachers, staff, and families who made this possible.”

“The Learning Care community is proving that compassion can start at any age,” said Lyles Eddins, Senior Vice President of Advancement for ALSA, the fundraising organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.“By supporting St. Jude, Learning Care students, families, and educators are turning kindness into action and helping create hope for children facing cancer and other life-threatening diseases. We are deeply grateful to the Learning Care community for participating in this year's St. Jude Trike-A-Thon.”

Learning Care's school directors, teachers, and staff organized the Trike-A-Thon at their schools, pairing the ride with classroom lessons provided by St. Jude on tricycle safety and helping others. The lessons connected to Learning Care's Learn as We Grow® curriculum, in which children learn through play, build social and emotional skills, and explore community as one of six big themes throughout the year. Eight schools led the way, each raising the most in its region:



Tutor Time in Lindenhurst, N.Y.

Everbrook Academy in Savage, Minn.

Tutor Time in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

La Petite Academy in Glen Allen, Va.

Childtime Learning Center in Canton, Mich.

Everbrook Academy in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

The Woodlands Montessori in The Woodlands, Texas Everbrook Academy in Parker, Colo.

The directors and district managers of the eight leading schools will travel to Memphis, Tenn., for the St. Jude NextGen Experienc, an annual gathering of St. Jude supporters from across the country. There, they will hear from inspirational speakers, join interactive workshops, and share ideas with fellow fundraisers to help grow support for St. Jude in the year ahead.

About Learning Care

Learning Care is a leading provider of early childhood education, serving families through more than 1,100 schools across the United States and supported by more than 23,000 employees. For nearly 60 years, the organization has led with heart-bringing together care, learning, and love in every classroom. Learning Care is dedicated to nurturing children's growth and development through high-quality early education while providing essential childcare that empowers working families, strengthens businesses, and helps communities flourish. Learning Care's brands include: AppleTree & Gilden Woods, Childtime Learning Centers, Creative Kids, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, The Children's Courtyard, Tutor Time, U-GRO, and Young School. For more information, visit learningcare.co.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Cente devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered largely incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate in the U.S. from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspir to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.or, liking St. Jude on Faceboo, following St. Jude on , Instagra, LinkedI and TikTo, and subscribing to its YouTub channel.





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Learning Care executives presented a check for $560,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital following their schoolwide Trike-A-Thon fundraiser.

CONTACT: Marielena Santana Learning Care 248-392-2039...