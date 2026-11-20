MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From November 19 to November 30, 2026 (PST), the SeaTouch 4 Max Plus housing comes up to 27% off, SeaTouch 4 Max Plus kits and all dive accessories are 20% off, and SeaTouch 6 Pro kits up to 18% off.

ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVEVOLK today launched its Black Friday Deals, the company's biggest discount of the year on underwater smartphone photography gear. The sale runs from 20th November to 1st December, 2026, at . The SeaTouch 4 Max Plus full-touchscreen underwater housin comes with a free protective cover in Pink or Blue camo, an offer equivalent to 27% off.

The Black Friday offers:



SeaTouch 4 Max Plus housing: plus a free protective cover in Pink or Blue camo, equivalent to 27% off

SeaTouch 4 Max Plus kits: 20% off

All dive accessories: 20% off

SeaTouch 6 Pro kits: 12% off the base kit, 15% off the dual-lens kit or a single-light kit, and 18% off the dual-light kits SeaLink Underwater Smartphone Data Transmitter: 20% off



Discounts on the SeaTouch 6 Pro apply to kits only, not to the housing on its own.









SeaTouch 4 Max Plus: 20% Off With a Free Protective Cover

The SeaTouch 4 Max Plus is DIVEVOLK's full-touchscreen housing for iPhone and most Android phones. The phone is sealed behind a touch membrane, and divers use its native camera app and third-party apps underwater with the same taps and swipes they use on land. The housing is rated to 60 meters and fits phones up to 180 × 82.5 × 11.2 mm, with a camera module no more than 15 mm thick.

During the sale, each SeaTouch 4 Max Plus housing comes with a free DIVEVOLK multifunctional camouflage protective cover, in Pink or Blue, which shields the touch membrane and lens glass between dives.









All SeaTouch 4 Max Plus kits are 20% off. Each pairs the housing with the lenses, filters, lights or trays for one kind of shooting. The Ocean Kit adds a 0.6X wide-angle conversion lens and a 67 mm red filter for reef scenes and large animals. The Macro Kit adds the +8 macro lens for small subjects. The Creator Kit adds a single SL20 or SL50 video light on a handle tray with the external shutter, and the Deep Dive and Almighty kits carry two video lights for full-color video at depth.









SeaTouch 6 Pro Kits: 12% to 18% Off

The SeaTouch 6 Pro, launched in 2026, is DIVEVOLK's newest full-touchscreen housing. Its sixth-generation touch membrane is rated for 150,000 touches and has a larger touch window, so divers can swipe up to return to the home screen on large phones. It fits phones up to 180.0 × 82.5 × 11.2 mm that are no more than 17 mm thick at the camera module, and its body combines engineering plastic, an aluminum-alloy protective frame and 316 stainless steel. Every housing includes a red filter tuned for 0 to 10 meters and a desiccant pad that fits a dedicated slot to help keep the lens window free of fog.

Black Friday discounts on SeaTouch 6 Pro kits are set by kit tier: the base kit is 12% off, dual-lens or single-light kits are 15% off, and dual-light kits are 18% off.

Dual-lens kit, 15% off: the SeaTouch 6 Pro Dual Lens Kit pairs a 0.6X wide-angle lens with the Macro Lens Pro +18, so one rig covers wide reef scenes and close-up subjects.









Single-light kit, 15% off: the SeaTouch 6 Pro Creator Kit adds one SL20, SL50 or SL120 video light, a wide-angle lens and the DIVEVOLK Underwater External Shutter.









Dual-light kit, 18% off: the SeaTouch 6 Pro Deep Dive Kit with Dual Light mounts two SL50 or SL120 video lights on a dual handle tray for even, full-color lighting in video and in low light.









Dive Accessories and SeaLink: 20% Off

All dive accessories are 20% off, so divers who already own a SeaTouch housing can add what their setup is missing. Water narrows the field of view and makes subjects look closer, so a wide-angle wet lens brings whole reef scenes and large animals back into frame. A macro lens lets the phone focus on nudibranchs, shrimp and other small subjects. Water also absorbs red light within the first few meters. A red filter restores warm tones in shallow water, and video lights bring full color back at depth, under overhangs and on night dives.

Divers who want a physical trigger, for example when shooting in gloves, use the DIVEVOLK Underwater External Shutter. SeaTouch housings are button-free, so the phone's own volume and power buttons cannot be pressed once the phone is sealed inside.

The SeaLink Underwater Smartphone Data Transmitter, which lets a phone receive signals at depths of up to 30 meters for live streaming and video communication, is also 20% off.









About DIVEVOLK

DIVEVOLK, headquartered in Zhuhai, China, is a global technology company specializing in underwater smartphone housings and diving accessories. The company designs and manufactures the SeaTouch 4 Max series and the new SeaTouch 6 Pro underwater smartphone housings and related accessories for diving, snorkeling, and underwater imaging.

The revolutionary SeaLink Underwater Smartphone Data Transmitter enables phones to receive signals at depths of up to 30 meters underwater, supporting features such as live streaming and video communication across multiple platforms. DIVEVOLK was honored as ScubaLab's Best Buy in 2024 and twice won the German dive award for Innovation, in 2024 and 2026.

DIVEVOLK products are sold worldwide through and authorized retailers. The company is committed to making underwater image creation affordable and accessible to every diver, marine researcher, and ocean communicator, and to advancing the technology that enables it.









Editor's Notes



The DIVEVOLK Black Friday Deals run from 20th November 19 to 1st December, 2026, at .

The“up to 27% off” figure refers to the SeaTouch 4 Max Plus housing offer: 20% off plus a free protective cover in Pink or Blue camo. Other offers in the sale are stated as straight percentage discounts. All images in this release are provided by DIVEVOLK. High-resolution product images are available on request.



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