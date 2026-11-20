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Key Market Highlights



Market Size (2026): USD 3.52 Billion

Projected Market Value (2032): USD 20.39 Billion

CAGR (2026–2032): 34.0%

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific, with a projected CAGR of 35.2%

Leading Cooling Type: Direct-to-chip cooling

Fastest-Growing Cooling Type: Immersion cooling

Fastest-Growing Rack Density: 150 kW & above, at a CAGR of 78.0%

Fastest-Growing Data Center Type: Hyperscale, at a CAGR of 34.7% Leading Component: Solutions

Market Overview

AI data center liquid cooling systems manage the heat generated by high-performance GPUs, CPUs, and AI servers. Technologies such as direct-to-chip cooling, immersion cooling, and cooling distribution units (CDUs) enable data centers to handle increasing computing workloads while improving thermal efficiency and operational reliability.

Growing investments in AI infrastructure, hyperscale facilities, and high-density computing are accelerating the adoption of advanced liquid cooling solutions.

Segment Analysis



By Cooling Type: Direct-to-chip cooling is expected to dominate the market, while immersion cooling is projected to register the fastest growth due to its ability to manage high-density computing environments.

By Rack Density: The 150 kW and above segment is projected to grow fastest, reflecting increasing power requirements of next-generation AI servers.

By Component: Solutions will dominate the market, supported by demand for CDUs, cold plates, manifolds, and integrated cooling infrastructure. Services include design, installation, and maintenance. By Data Center Type: Hyperscale data centers are projected to grow fastest as cloud providers and technology companies expand AI computing infrastructure.

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Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, registering a CAGR of 35.2% during 2026–2032. Rapid AI adoption, expanding hyperscale and colocation facilities, and investments in high-density GPU infrastructure across China, India, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea are driving regional demand.

Key Industry Trends



AI-Driven Cooling Demand: Increasing GPU-intensive workloads are accelerating liquid cooling adoption.

Direct-to-Chip Technology: Cold plates and CDUs are gaining traction for targeted processor cooling.

Immersion Cooling: Growing rack densities are creating opportunities for advanced immersion technologies.

Energy & Water Efficiency: Data center operators are prioritizing cooling solutions that improve resource efficiency. High-Density Infrastructure: Purpose-built AI data centers are increasingly designed around liquid cooling architectures.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers



Increasing number of data centers and rising server density. Growing demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions.

Restraints



High capital expenditure and maintenance requirements. Slow recognition and adoption among some end users.

Opportunities



Expansion of AI, blockchain, and other advanced computing technologies. Growing adoption of immersion cooling solutions.

Challenges



Lack of standardized liquid cooling infrastructure. High investment requirements for retrofitting existing data centers.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly competitive, with data center infrastructure providers, server manufacturers, and specialized cooling technology companies developing integrated thermal management solutions. Companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, advanced cooling architectures, and scalable solutions to support next-generation AI workloads.

Key Players



Vertiv Group Corp.

Schneider Electric

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

DCX Liquid Cooling Systems

CoolIT Systems

Modine Manufacturing Company

Green Revolution Cooling

Submer Group

Asperitas

Iceotope

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Trane Technologies

Daikin Industries

STULZ GmbH

Delta Power Solutions

ZutaCore

Eaton

Lenovo

Accelsius Inspur

Strategic Takeaway

AI data center liquid cooling is becoming a foundational technology for next-generation computing infrastructure. As AI workloads drive unprecedented rack densities and thermal requirements, companies offering scalable, energy-efficient, and reliable liquid cooling solutions are positioned to capture significant growth opportunities.

Related Reports

Data Center Cooling Market

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

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