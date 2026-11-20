MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross is grateful to announce its annual giving campaign with Walmart Canada raised more than $3.9 million, including Walmart Canada's $1 million kick-off donation. The funds raised will help strengthen the Canadian Red Cross's emergency preparedness and response efforts, helping communities across the country access critical support when disasters strike.

Funds raised through the campaign help the Canadian Red Cross provide critical assistance to people impacted by emergencies, including this year's devastating wildfires and floods. This support helps individuals and communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters across Canada.

“The Canadian Red Cross is very thankful to Walmart Canada, its associates and customers for more than two decades of valued partnership, helping us provide support to people and communities affected by emergencies,” said Amy Avis, Chief of Operations at the Canadian Red Cross.“As disruptive events become more frequent and severe, this continued generosity strengthens our ability to prepare for and respond to disasters across the country, providing essential assistance in times of need.”

“The generosity of our associates, customers and communities continues to inspire us,” said Sara Gugula, Chief People Officer, Walmart Canada.“Together, we raised more than $3.9 million to support the Canadian Red Cross and the vital work they do every day. We're incredibly grateful to everyone who contributed to this year's campaign and helped make a meaningful difference.”

Walmart Canada is the Canadian Red Cross's largest corporate supporter, with a relationship spanning 23 years. Together, Walmart Canada, its associates and customers, have raised more than $80 million to support the Canadian Red Cross and its work across Canada.

About the Canadian Red Cross

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 191 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross helps people in Canada and around the world prepare for, respond to and recover from disruptive events.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $940 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Canadian Red Cross:

English: ... | 1-877-599-9602

French and Quebec: ... | 1-888-418-9111

Walmart Canada:

Felicia Fefer, ...