MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shenzhen, China, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIDI is offering some impressive savings in its Black Friday Sale, making this a great opportunity to explore its range of 3D printers and find the right machine for your needs. Consumers can enjoy maximum savings of over $300 on select QIDI 3D printer, with individual deals and final prices varying by product and store.

Customers can also enjoy additional discounts on qualifying orders, with savings of up to $50 on purchases over $1,000. For those stocking up on materials, QIDI offers tiered discounts on filaments, with greater savings on larger purchases. Selected accessories, including hot ends, nozzles, and build plates, are also available at discounted prices.









MakeBuddy Smart5: A New AI-Powered Home 3D Printer

MakeBuddy Smart5 is a new AI-powered home 3D printer designed specifically for families, children, and beginners.

Powered by the QIDI Joy platform, MakeBuddy Smart5 offers access to a library of over 1,000 3D models and a range of STEAM courses, giving children opportunities to explore 3D printing through guided activities and hands-on learning. Its AI-powered Image-to-3D feature transforms a single uploaded image into a printable 3D model, making it easier for children to turn inspiration into tangible creations.

MakeBuddy Smart5 is equipped with an air filtration system, which effectively reduces printing odors and better meets the health needs of home users. Its printing chamber is designed with flame-retardant features, providing additional protection for home use.

With the holiday season approaching, it also makes a thoughtful technology-inspired gift that brings creativity and hands-on experiences into the home.

QIDI Q2: Best and Most Affordable Entry-Level 3D Printer

QIDI Q2 is a consumer-grade 3D printer designed for convenient home use, featuring an integrated smart software ecosystem.

Its dedicated model website and mobile app support remote slicing, real-time print monitoring, and one-click print submission, making everyday printing easier and more accessible. From beginners printing with PLA to professionals working with carbon-fiber composites, QIDI Q2 delivers industrial-grade performance in a beginner-friendly package.

Its AI camera enables remote live monitoring, automatic print failure detection, and instant alerts, adding convenience and peace of mind to the printing process.

With outstanding print speed, precision, multi-color capabilities, and advanced material compatibility, QIDI Q2 offers excellent value in its class.

QIDI PLUS5: High Performance for Large-Format 3D Printing

QIDI PLUS5 is a high-performance, large-format 3D printer designed for demanding projects and versatile material compatibility.

With a 320 × 320 × 300 mm build volume, it provides ample space for larger models and multiple parts. Its nozzle-contact auto-leveling system ensures precise first-layer positioning and reliable bed adhesion.

The PLUS5 combines a third-generation active chamber heating system (65°C, 550W) with active extruder cooling to prevent heat creep and nozzle clogging, ensuring stable performance during extended prints. Together, these systems help prevent warping and deliver excellent print quality with materials such as PLA, ABS, PC, and ABS-GF.









QIDI MAX4: The Largest Enclosed Desktop Printer with Top-Tier Specifications

QIDI MAX4 is a large-format 3D printer designed for high-speed printing and demanding material applications.

With a build volume of 390 × 390 × 340 mm, QIDI MAX4 is ideally suited for producing large industrial parts, intricate molds, and customized prototypes, significantly expanding the possibilities for professional users. QIDI MAX4's heated bed features a full-surface silicone heating layer and high-efficiency insulation, ensuring uniform temperature distribution and reliable first-layer adhesion for large prints.

Equipped with a high-flow hotend delivering up to 40 mm3/s and a hardened steel nozzle, the MAX4 supports faster printing and a wide range of materials, including PLA, ABS, and abrasive carbon-fiber-reinforced nylon. It also combines QIDI's Polar Cooler active toolhead cooling system with second-generation active chamber heating, maintaining chamber temperatures of up to 65°C to prevent clogs and support stable printing with high-temperature materials such as ABS, ABS-CF, and PC.









QIDI Q3D: QIDI 's Next-Generation Dual-Nozzle 3D Printer

Introduced at Formnext 2026, the QIDI Q3D is a next-generation dual-nozzle 3D printer designed to make multi-material printing more efficient and accessible. It features a lightweight dual-nozzle toolhead that enhances printing stability and allows users to combine different materials more easily. This design also supports the use of dedicated support materials, expanding its capabilities for complex models and a wider range of multi-material printing applications.

The QIDI Q3D is now available for pre-order, while the MakeBuddy Smart5, QIDI Q2, PLUS5, and MAX4 are now included in QIDI's Black Friday sale on the official website. With savings across multiple product categories, this Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your 3D printing setup or stock up on essential filaments with QIDI.

CONTACT: Chloe Peng,...