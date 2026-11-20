New York, NY, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Alexander GolBerg, MD, DO, a double board-certified physician practicing functional and aesthetic medicine at 910 Park Avenue in Manhattan, reports that patients arriving for a second opinion on hair loss have frequently completed a full course of treatment without anyone having established what caused the shedding. The practice treats finding the underlying cause of hair loss as the step that determines whether any treatment that follows will hold, and that step begins with a hair loss blood test rather than a product recommendation.



Hair Loss Treatment Industry Context

Shedding is a symptom. Several unrelated conditions produce the same visible pattern, which is why the pattern alone does not indicate what to do about it.

That logic is uncontroversial anywhere else in medicine and is routinely skipped here, for a structural reason rather than a clinical one. Hair loss is sold as a procedure category. A clinic organized around delivering a procedure has every incentive to confirm that the patient wants it and little incentive to discover that they need something else first.

The American Academy of Dermatology's patient guidance describes the alternative. It sets out a dermatologist gathering history, examining the scalp, testing how the hair is growing, and ordering a blood test or scalp biopsy where the cause could be a disease or a vitamin deficiency. The guidance also notes that where a blood test reveals insufficient biotin, iron or zinc, a supplement may be recommended.

Dr. GolBerg has put the same principle in plainer terms outside clinical settings. Asked about scalp care by GQ in September 2025, he described the scalp as skin, to be treated by targeting root causes rather than masking symptoms. That is the argument of this analysis in one line, and it is the step a product recommendation skips.

The population presenting has also changed, which raises the cost of skipping the step. Metabolic treatment is now in general use, weight reduction by any route is an established trigger, and postpartum shedding has always been common. Each of those arrives with a plausible nutritional component attached, and each produces diffuse shedding rather than the patterned loss the category was built around.



Why the Standard Screen Misses Ferritin-Driven Hair Loss

The usual blood panel ordered when a patient reports hair loss is a complete blood count, and a normal result is routinely read as ruling out a nutritional cause. It does not.

The National Institutes of Health's Office of Dietary Supplements states the position precisely. Hemoglobin and hematocrit are the most commonly used measures to screen for iron deficiency, and the fact sheet adds that they are neither sensitive nor specific. It also states that measures of serum ferritin can be used to identify iron depletion at an early stage.

Those two sentences describe a real gap. Iron stores fall well before hemoglobin does, so a patient can be substantially depleted and still return a blood count inside the reference range. If ferritin was never ordered, the most common correctable driver of diffuse shedding in women was not looked for.

A second point about reference ranges is worth making carefully. A range describes how a measurement is distributed across a population, so a result at the bottom of a range and a result in the middle are both reported as normal while describing different states. That is a reason to read the number rather than the label on it, and not a reason to treat every low-normal value as a finding.

One caution belongs with that. Ferritin rises with infection and inflammation, so a single value is read in context and not as a verdict on its own.



What Causes Hair Loss, and What a Workup Should Measure to Establish It

Iron status leads the list, measured by ferritin rather than inferred from a blood count. Thyroid function follows, since both underactive and overactive thyroid disturb the hair cycle. Vitamin D and B12 are measured. Protein intake is established by history, which matters more than it used to now that appetite suppression is common.

The patient's recent twelve months are as informative as the panel. Shedding typically follows its trigger by a matter of months, which puts a long list of events inside the relevant window. A pregnancy, a course of metabolic treatment, a significant weight reduction by any route, a new medication, an illness with fever and a period of acute stress all qualify. A patient frequently does not connect the two, because the gap is long enough to break the association.

Risk groups are well documented. The Office of Dietary Supplements lists menstruating women, pregnant women, frequent blood donors, and people who have had gastrointestinal surgery such as gastrectomy or intestinal resection among those at increased risk of iron deficiency. Several of those overlap precisely with the population now presenting with diffuse shedding.

What a workup should not do is expand without limit. A panel ordered to look impressive produces incidental findings that generate anxiety and follow-up without changing the hair plan, and the cost falls on the patient twice. The list above is short because it covers what is both common in this presentation and correctable.



What Changes When the Step Is Taken

Three things change, and only one of them is the treatment plan.

The first is sequencing. Where a correctable driver is found, correcting it runs alongside the procedure rather than after it, which is the difference between a result that holds and one that recedes when the course ends.

The second is the honest timeline. A deficiency corrected today does not show in the hair for months, because the follicle responds on its own cycle and not on the patient's. Knowing what is being corrected makes it possible to say when to expect a change, instead of guessing.

The third is the conversation about what will not work. A workup sometimes establishes that the presentation is patterned rather than diffuse, in which case the appropriate referral is surgical and the practice says so.

Re-testing belongs in the plan from the start. A corrected deficiency is confirmed by a second measurement rather than assumed from the supplement, and the interval is set by what is being corrected. Iron stores take months to rebuild. Scheduling that second test at the outset also gives the patient a date, which is worth more than reassurance.



The Cases Where the Answer Is Not a Procedure

Some patients should not be treated with a scalp procedure at all, and a workup is what identifies them.

Where shedding follows a single identifiable event and the trigger has passed, the cycle frequently recovers without intervention, and the appropriate advice is to correct what is measurable and wait. Where a thyroid abnormality is found, treating the thyroid is the treatment. Where a medication is the probable trigger, the conversation belongs with the prescribing physician before anything else happens.

Saying this costs the practice procedures it could otherwise have performed. It is also the reason the referrals arrive, including from transplant physicians who conclude that a patient needs treatment before any surgical option can be considered.



What This Means for a Patient Comparing Clinics

Three questions separate a diagnostic practice from a procedural one, and all three can be asked before booking.

What will be measured before treatment begins, and does that include ferritin rather than a blood count alone? What happens if the results show something correctable? And is there a presentation for which this clinic would recommend against its own procedure?

A clinic that cannot answer the third question has described its business model. The first two establish whether a plan exists or whether a product is being sold.

None of this is unique to one practice, and it is not meant to be. A dermatologist following the Academy's own guidance arrives at the same place. The observation is simply that a patient who walks into a clinic organized around a procedure is unlikely to be routed through that guidance, and will rarely know the step was skipped.



Market Context

Demand in this segment is being produced outside dermatology, by metabolic medicine, obstetric care and weight-reduction pathways, and it arrives with a measurable component attached more often than the category's marketing suggests. The patient usually does not know that, and the clinic frequently does not ask.

There is a referral pattern worth noting alongside that. Patients reach this practice from transplant consultations where the surgeon concluded that treatment had to come first, which means the distinction is understood clinically even where the category's marketing does not carry it. The traffic runs in both directions, and a practice that only ever refers inward is describing something other than a clinical judgment.

A diagnostic step is also the least marketable thing a hair practice can offer. It delays the procedure, it occasionally cancels it, and it does not photograph. Those three properties explain its absence from the category more completely than any clinical argument does.

The analysis above is a description of what a workup should contain and why, and not a claim that a workup guarantees a result. It establishes what is treatable, which is a smaller claim and a more useful one.



Questions Patients Are Asking

What blood tests should be done for hair loss?

Ferritin for iron stores rather than a blood count alone, thyroid function, vitamin D and B12, with protein intake established by history. A complete blood count inside the reference range does not rule out iron depletion.

Can an iron deficiency cause hair loss?

Iron deficiency is among the correctable factors associated with diffuse shedding, and it is common in menstruating women, in pregnancy, and after gastrointestinal surgery. Ferritin identifies depletion at an earlier stage than hemoglobin.

Why is my hair falling out even after treatment?

A procedure that stimulates the follicle addresses the symptom. Where a systemic driver was never identified and corrected, it continues operating, and shedding can resume once the course of treatment ends.

What should a hair loss consultation include?

History covering the previous twelve months, a scalp examination, an assessment of how the hair is growing, and blood work read for the deficiencies and systemic factors associated with diffuse shedding.

