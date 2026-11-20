(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 20 November 2026 Northern Venture Trust PLC

Half-Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30 September 2026 Northern Venture Trust PLC is a Venture Capital Trust (VCT) advised by Mercia Fund Management Limited (the Investment Adviser). The trust was one of the first VCTs launched on the London Stock Exchange in 1995. It invests mainly in unquoted venture capital holdings and aims to provide long-term tax-free returns to shareholders through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth. Financial summary

Unaudited six months ended

30 September

2026 Unaudited six months ended

30 September

2025 Audited year

ended

31 March

2026 Net assets £151.7m £131.7m £138.2m Net asset value per share 58.7p 60.7p 57.8p Return per share Revenue 0.1p 0.1p 0.2p Capital 2.0p 0.7p (0.8)p Total 2.1p 0.8p (0.6)p Dividend per share declared in respect of the period 1.5p 1.6p 3.1p Cumulative return to shareholders since launch Net asset value per share 58.7p 60.7p 57.8p Dividends paid per share* 199.9p 196.8p 198.4p Net asset value plus dividends paid per share 258.6p 257.5p 256.2p Mid-market share price at end of period 56.0p 56.5p 57.0p Share price discount to net asset value 4.5% 6.9% 1.4% Tax-free dividend yield

(based on net asset value per share)** 4.9% 5.2% 5.0%

* Excluding interim dividend not yet paid.

** The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the dividends declared in the 12-month period ended on each reference date by the net asset value per share at the start of that period.

Half-yearly financial report

It is my pleasure to present our Half-Yearly Financial Report. UK economic conditions from April to September remained challenging: the prolonged conflict in the Middle East pushed energy prices sharply higher, inflation rose to 3.5% in September, and gilt yields reached their highest level since 2007 amid concern over the public finances. Against this backdrop, the Company had a strong period for realisations and maintained its long-term strategy of investing in promising early-stage businesses, supporting its existing portfolio companies, and generating cash from realisations.

Venture capital investment activity and portfolio update

The value of the portfolio increased by £6.2 million over the 31 March 2026 holding value, comprising unrealised gains of £1.1 million and realised gains of £5.1 million. Gains on the stronger performers more than offset reductions elsewhere. Pure Pet Food increased in value by £2.7 million (including the partial realisation), Risk Ledger by £0.6 million and Semble by £0.6 million, while the largest reductions were in Scalpel and Axis Spine Technologies.

In the reporting period we sold our remaining holding in The Beauty Tech Group for £8.0 million. Together with the £2.5 million realised at its IPO on the London Stock Exchange in October 2025, the investment has delivered a 7.4x return on our original cost. We first invested in 2018.

In July 2026 we sold Send Technology Solutions for initial proceeds of £3.3 million, a 1.7x return on cost. We sold our holding in Buoyant Upholstery for an initial £1.3 million, a lifetime return of 2.5x. We also realised part of our holding in Pure Pet Food for £1.4 million, 5.5x the cost of the shares sold, and sold our remaining AIM-quoted holdings in RTC Group, CelLBxHealth and Velocity Composites for total proceeds of £0.4 million. In aggregate, realisations in the period were £5.1 million above the total 31 March 2026 holding values.

During the period, we made five new investments totalling £4.7 million: Flok Health (£1.0 million), a digital healthcare company providing AI-enabled physiotherapy services; Fifth Dimension AI (£1.0 million), a software company providing decision-intelligence tools for the real estate and real-assets sector; PlannerPal (£1.0 million), a provider of financial adviser workflow and compliance software; Equals (£0.9 million), a music-focused social networking and engagement platform; and Givestar (£0.8 million), a digital fundraising and charitable giving platform. We also deployed £2.6 million into seven existing portfolio companies.

Since the period end we have made a second tranche investment in Givestar of £1.5 million and an investment of £1.5 million in Bureau, a provider of office booths and meeting pods.

Results and dividend

The total return per share before dividends for the six months ended 30 September 2026 was 2.1 pence (2025: 0.8 pence), equivalent to 3.6% of the audited net asset value (NAV) per share of 57.8 pence at 31 March 2026. After deducting the final dividend for the year to 31 March 2026 of 1.5 pence, paid in September 2026, and taking account of the accretive effect of share issues above NAV and buy-backs below it, the unaudited NAV per share at 30 September 2026 was 58.7 pence.

In 2018 we introduced a target dividend yield of 5% of opening NAV, and have exceeded it every year since. Consistent with that target, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.5 pence per share in respect of the year ending 31 March 2027, to be paid on 20 January 2027 to shareholders on the register on 18 December 2026.

We continue to operate our dividend investment scheme, which enables shareholders to invest their dividends in new ordinary shares free of dealing costs and with the benefit of the tax reliefs available on new VCT share subscriptions. In September 2026, the Company issued 890,347 new shares under the scheme in respect of the final dividend. Details of the scheme are in the dividend section of our website at

Share issues and buy-backs

Under the extended 2025/26 share offer, the Company issued 22,761,845 shares on 2 April 2026 for gross proceeds of £14.1 million.

On 30 September 2026, in conjunction with the other Northern VCTs, we launched an offer to raise up to £10 million. The offer closes on 31 March 2027, or earlier if fully subscribed, and existing shareholders of any Northern VCTs receive a 0.5% discount on offer costs. Full details are on the Company's website at mercia.co.uk/vcts.

We have maintained our policy of buying back the Company's shares in the market when necessary to maintain liquidity, at a 5% discount to NAV. During the period the Company purchased 4,074,145 shares for cancellation at an average price of 55.2 pence, representing 1.7% of the opening share capital.

During the period the Company cancelled its share premium account, transferring £61.3 million to the capital reserve and increasing the reserves available for distribution.

Management fee

With effect from 1 October 2026, the Board has agreed revised fee arrangements with Mercia. The annual management fee has reduced from 2.06% to 2.00% of net assets, while the fee on cash balances has been restructured to reflect the level of cash held for future investment. Mercia will also no longer charge initial management fees to new portfolio companies. The Board believes this will benefit shareholders by making the Company a more attractive investor to high-quality, early-stage businesses, improving our access to the best opportunities and ensuring more of the capital we invest goes directly into growing those businesses. Further details are set out at the end of this announcement.

VCT legislation and qualifying status

The Company has continued to meet the stringent and complex qualifying conditions laid down by HM Revenue & Customs for maintaining its approval as a VCT. The Investment Adviser monitors the position closely and reports regularly to the Board. Philip Hare & Associates LLP has continued to act as independent adviser to the Company on VCT taxation matters.

As reported in the Annual Report, with effect from 6 April 2026, the Government increased the annual and lifetime investment limits for VCT-qualifying companies and cut income tax relief on new VCT subscriptions from 30% to 20%. The impact on investor appetite for VCTs remains uncertain.

Cash and liquidity

Cash balances at 30 September 2026 were £50.9 million (31 March 2026: £36.5 million), higher than usual following the April allotment and the realisations in the period. The Directors consider it important that the Company holds adequate cash to support the existing portfolio and to seize attractive investment opportunities. The Board will be mindful of the fundraising environment for VCTs as the implications of the new tax regime become apparent, but expects in the medium term to carry a significantly lower proportion of its resources as cash once it has better insight into the consequences of the tax changes for the VCT sector as a whole.

Outlook

Despite ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties, the realisations achieved in the period show that the portfolio can deliver value for the shareholders through the cycle. The Company will continue to invest selectively and to realise investments where the price is right. We believe the Company is well placed to continue to create shareholder value in the years ahead.

The Board thanks shareholders for their continuing support.

On behalf of the Board

Deborah Hudson

Chair

Statement of the Directors' responsibilities

Responsibility statement

In accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule (DTR) 4.2.10, Deborah Hudson (Chair), Brigid Sutcliffe (Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee) and John Milad, being the Directors of the Company, confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

(a) the condensed set of financial statements, which has been prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 104“Interim Financial Reporting”, gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Company as required by DTR 4.2.10;

(b) the Half-Yearly Financial Report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements;

(c) a description of the principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company for the remaining six months of the financial year is set out under the summary of principal risks and uncertainties below, in accordance with DTR 4.2.7; and

(d) other than the change in the management fee referred to in the Chair's statement, there were no related party transactions in the first six months of the current financial year that are required to be disclosed, in accordance with DTR 4.2.8.

Principal risks and uncertainties

In accordance with DTR 4.2.7, the Board confirms that the principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company have not materially changed from those identified in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 (“the Annual Report”). The Board considers that the present processes for mitigating those risks remain appropriate. Following the realisation of all the Company's quoted investments, the Board has removed stock market risk from the principal risks.

The principal risks faced by the Company are:



Artificial intelligence and advanced technology risk

Availability of qualifying investments risk

Economic and geopolitical risk

Financial risk

Investment and liquidity risk

Legislative and regulatory risk

Operational risk

Performance of the Investment Adviser risk VCT qualifying status risk



A detailed explanation of the principal risks facing the Company can be found in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 on pages 28 to 30, as well as in Note 18 on Financial Instruments on pages 78 to 80 of that report. Copies can be viewed or downloaded from the Company's website:

Environmental, Social and Governance considerations

The Company is committed to conducting its affairs responsibly and considers environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues as part of its operations. More details of the Company's considerations can be found in the Responsible Investment section in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 on pages 31 to 33.

Going concern

The Board has assessed the Company's operation as a going concern. The Company's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position are set out earlier in the Half-Yearly Financial Report. The Directors have satisfied themselves that the Company's cash position is adequate to enable the Company to continue as a going concern under downside scenarios. The portfolio remains well funded and the Investment Adviser's investment team are ensuring that management teams undertake adequate cost control and cash flow planning. The major cash outflows of the Company (namely investments, share buy-backs and dividends) are within the Company's control. The Board's assessment of liquidity risk and details of the Company's policies for managing its capital and financial risks are shown in Note 18 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 on pages 78 to 80. Accordingly, the Directors continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the Half-Yearly Financial Report.

Cautionary statement

This report may contain forward-looking statements with regard to the financial condition and results of the Company, which are made in the light of current economic and business circumstances. Nothing in this report should be construed as a profit forecast.

For and on behalf of the Board:

Deborah Hudson

Chair

20 November 2026

Investment portfolio

As at 30 September 2026 (unaudited)

Description Cost

£000 Valuation

£000 % of net assets

by value Fifteen largest venture capital investments Pure Pet Food Production of organic pet food 1,416 8,827 5.8 Risk Ledger Cyber security focused on supply chain risk 2,787 4,766 3.1 Semble Practice management software for healthcare clinics 2,961 4,526 3.0 Pimberly Product information management software 2,060 3,479 2.3 Broker Insights Platform connecting insurers and brokers 3,231 3,231 2.1 Biological Preparations Group Environmental biotechnology products 2,366 3,192 2.1 Tutora (t/a Tutorful) Platform for parents/students to engage tutors 3,305 2,941 1.9 Rockar E-commerce and fulfilment platform for new car sales 1,877 2,726 1.8 Forensic Analytics Call data communications analytics software 2,717 2,717 1.8 VoxPopMe Video-based consumer analysis platform 1,947 2,688 1.8 Ridge Pharma Sale of pharmaceuticals (branded, generics, specials) 1,497 2,589 1.7 Turbine Simulated Cell Technologies Simulation of cell reaction to disease treatment 2,372 2,538 1.7 Administrate SaaS training management and LMS platform 3,444 2,508 1.7 LMC Software Social care management software for care homes 1,950 2,296 1.5 Thanks Ben Employee benefits orchestration platform 2,280 2,280 1.5 Fifteen largest venture capital investments 36,210 51,304 33.8 Other venture capital investments 57,242 48,565 32.0 Total venture capital investments 93,452 99,869 65.8 Net current assets 51,803 34.2 Net assets 151,672 100.0

Extracts from the unaudited half-yearly financial statements for the six months ended 30 September 2026 are set out below

Condensed income statement

For the six months ended 30 September 2026

Unaudited six months ended Unaudited six months ended Audited year ended 30 September 2026 30 September 2025 31 March 2026 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 Gain/(loss) on disposal of investments – 5,085 5,085 – (2) (2) – (197) (197) Movements in fair value of investments – 1,086 1,086 – 2,413 2,413 – 87 87 – 6,171 6,171 – 2,411 2,411 – (110) (110) Dividend and interest income 1,025 – 1,025 933 – 933 1,803 – 1,803 Investment management fee (334) (1,001) (1,335) (305) (915) (1,220) (629) (1,888) (2,517) Other expenses (257) – (257) (289) – (289) (563) – (563) Return before tax 434 5,170 5,604 339 1,496 1,835 611 (1,998) (1,387) Tax on return (104) 104 – (50) 50 – (118) 118 – Return after tax 330 5,274 5,604 289 1,546 1,835 493 (1,880) (1,387) Return per share 0.1p 2.0p 2.1p 0.1p 0.7p 0.8p 0.2p (0.8)p (0.6)p

Condensed balance sheet

As at 30 September 2026

Unaudited 30 September

2026 Unaudited 30 September

2025 Audited 31 March

2026 £000 £000 £000 Fixed assets Investments 99,869 100,825 101,676 Current assets Debtors 1,029 118 197 Cash and cash equivalents 50,924 30,949 36,499 51,953 31,067 36,696 Creditors (amounts falling due within one year) (150) (188) (208) Net current assets 51,803 30,879 36,488 Net assets 151,672 131,704 138,164 Capital and reserves Called-up equity share capital 64,639 54,232 59,745 Share premium 311 44,073 53,443 Capital redemption reserve 11,870 9,806 10,851 Revaluation reserve 6,418 9,244 11,279 Capital reserve 67,671 13,601 1,894 Revenue reserve 763 748 952 Total equity shareholders' funds 151,672 131,704 138,164 Net asset value per share 58.7p 60.7p 57.8p

Condensed statement of changes in equity

Called-up share capital Share premium Capital redemption reserve Revaluation reserve Capital reserve Revenue reserve Total £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 Six months ended 30 September 2026 (unaudited) At 1 April 2026 59,745 53,443 10,851 11,279 1,894 952 138,164 Return after tax – – – (4,861) 10,135 330 5,604 Dividends paid – – – – (3,371) (519) (3,890) Net proceeds of share issues 5,913 8,178 – – – – 14,091 Shares purchased for cancellation (1,019) – 1,019 – (2,261) – (2,261) Cancellation of share premium account – (61,310) – – 61,310 – – Costs of share premium cancellation – – – – (36) – (36) At 30 September 2026 64,639 311 11,870 6,418 67,671 763 151,672 Six months ended 30 September 2025 (unaudited) At 1 April 2025 49,302 35,348 8,476 6,779 20,451 895 121,251 Return after tax – – – 2,465 (919) 289 1,835 Dividends paid – – – – (2,835) (436) (3,271) Net proceeds of share issues 6,260 8,725 – – – – 14,985 Shares purchased for cancellation (1,330) – 1,330 – (3,096) – (3,096) At 30 September 2025 54,232 44,073 9,806 9,244 13,601 748 131,704 Year ended 31 March 2026 At 1 April 2025 49,302 35,348 8,476 6,779 20,451 895 121,251 Return after tax – – – 4,500 (6,380) 493 (1,387) Dividends paid – – – – (6,679) (436) (7,115) Net proceeds of share issues 12,818 18,095 – – – – 30,913 Shares purchased for cancellation (2,375) – 2,375 – (5,498) – (5,498) At 31 March 2026 59,745 53,443 10,851 11,279 1,894 952 138,164

Condensed statement of cash flows

For the six months ended 30 September 2026

Unaudited six months ended Unaudited six months ended Audited year ended 30 September 2026 30 September 2025 31 March 2026 £000 £000 £000 Cash flows from operating activities Return before tax 5,604 1,835 (1,387) Adjustments for: (Gain)/loss on disposal of investments (5,085) 2 197 Movements in fair value of investments (1,086) (2,413) (87) (Increase)/decrease in debtors (34) 2,777 (24) Decrease in creditors (58) (432) (412) Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities (659) 1,769 (1,713) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of investments (7,329) (5,393) (15,601) Proceeds on disposal of investments 14,509 516 10,076 Net cash inflow/(outflow) from investing activities 7,180 (4,877) (5,525) Cash flows from financing activities Issue of ordinary shares 14,609 15,474 31,943 Share issue expenses (518) (489) (1,032) Purchase of ordinary shares for cancellation (2,261) (3,096) (5,498) Costs of share premium cancellation (36) – – Equity dividends paid (3,890) (3,271) (7,115) Net cash inflow from financing activities 7,904 8,618 18,298 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 14,425 5,510 11,060 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 36,499 25,439 25,439 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 50,924 30,949 36,499

Other matters

The Financial Statements are prepared in accordance with accounting policies consistent with Financial Reporting Standard 102 (“FRS 102”), Financial Reporting Standard 104 (“FRS 104”) – Interim Financial Reporting, with the Companies Act 2006 and the Statement of Recommended Practice, 'Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts' (“the SORP”) (updated in December 2025) issued by the Association of Investment Companies (“AIC”). These condensed financial statements comply with FRS 104, applying the recognition and measurement principles of FRS 102. The Financial Statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

The preparation of the Financial Statements requires management to make judgements and estimates that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. The most critical estimates and judgements relate to the determination of carrying value of investments at fair value through profit or loss (“FVTPL”) in accordance with FRS 102 sections 11 and 12. The Company values investments by following the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation (“IPEV”) Guidelines as updated in 2025 and further detail on the valuation techniques used is outlined in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026.

The accounting policies have been applied consistently throughout the period. Full details of principal accounting policies are disclosed in Note 1 on page 65 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026. The significant accounting estimates and judgements applied are consistent with those disclosed in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2026.

Details of the agreement under which the investment management fee and performance-related fee are paid are given in the Directors' Report on page 39 and in Note 3 on page 68 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026. The investment management fee for the six months ended 30 September 2026 has been calculated in accordance with these arrangements. As previously announced, revised fee arrangements under the investment advisory agreement became effective on 1 October 2026. Under the revised arrangements, the annual management fee has been reduced from 2.06% to 2.00% of net assets, with amendments also made to the basis of calculating management fees on cash balances (now 1.75% on balances over £30 million – previously 1.00% on balances over £20 million) and the frequency of fee calculations. In addition, no initial management fees will be charged to new portfolio companies from that date.

The interim dividend of 1.5 pence per share for the year ending 31 March 2027 will be paid on 20 January 2027 to shareholders on the register on 18 December 2026.

The calculation of the return per share is based on the return after tax for the six months ended 30 September 2026 and on 260,666,935 (30 September 2025: 219,187,995) ordinary shares, being the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period.

The calculation of net asset value per share is based on the net assets at 30 September 2026 divided by the 258,557,032 (30 September 2025: 216,925,150) ordinary shares in issue at that date.

The information set out in this announcement does not constitute the Company's statutory accounts within the terms of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 for the periods ended 30 September 2026 and 30 September 2025 and is unaudited. The financial information for the year ended 31 March 2026 does not constitute statutory accounts within the terms of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 and is derived from the statutory accounts for that financial year, which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The Auditor reported on those accounts; their report was unqualified and did not contain a statement under s498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

The Half-Yearly Financial Report is being sent to shareholders and copies will be made available to the public at the registered office of the Company, the National Storage Mechanism and also electronically at