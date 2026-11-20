(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 20 November 2026 Northern 2 VCT PLC

Half-Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30 September 2026 Northern 2 VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust (VCT) managed by Mercia Fund Management Limited (the Manager). It invests mainly in unquoted venture capital holdings and aims to provide long-term tax-free returns to shareholders through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth. Financial summary

Unaudited six months ended

30 September

2026 Unaudited six months ended

30 September

2025 Audited year

ended

31 March

2026 Net assets £147.6m £138.4m £137.8m Net asset value per share 55.4p 57.7p 54.6p Return per share Revenue 0.1p 0.2p 0.3p Capital 1.8p 0.7p (0.9)p Total 1.9p 0.9p (0.6)p Dividend per share declared in respect of the period 1.7p 1.7p 3.0p Cumulative return to shareholders since launch Net asset value per share 55.4p 57.7p 54.6p Dividends paid per share* 146.3p 143.3p 145.0p Net asset value plus dividends paid per share 201.7p 201.0p 199.6p Mid-market share price at end of period 53.0p 54.5p 53.5p Share price discount to net asset value 4.3% 5.5% 2.0% Tax-free dividend yield

(based on net asset value per share)** 5.2% 5.1% 5.1%

* Excluding interim dividend not yet paid.

** The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the dividends declared in the 12-month period ended on each reference date by the net asset value per share at the start of that period.

Half-yearly financial report

I am pleased to present our interim financial report for the six months to 30 September 2026. UK economic conditions during the period remained challenging: the prolonged conflict in the Middle East pushed energy prices sharply higher, consumer price inflation rose to 3.5% in September, and gilt yields reached their highest level since 2007 amid concern over the public finances. This month saw the Bank of England increase the interest rate to 4%, the first increase in more than three years, and further increases are expected by the markets in the near term.

Against this backdrop, your Company has maintained its long-term strategy of investing in promising early-stage businesses, supporting its existing portfolio companies, and generating cash from realisations where circumstances permit.

Venture capital investment activity and portfolio update

It has been a strong period for realisations with £13.4 million of proceeds generated from disposals. We sold our remaining holding in The Beauty Tech Group for £7.3 million. Together with the £2.3 million realised at its IPO on the London Stock Exchange in October 2025, the investment has delivered a 7.4x return on our original investment cost. We first invested in the company in 2018 with follow-on funding to support product innovation and growth of the company. In accordance with the VCT rules, following the IPO, we sold our remaining interest in the company.

Send Technology Solutions was sold for initial proceeds of £3.5 million, a 1.7x return on investment cost. Our holding in Buoyant Upholstery was sold for initial proceeds of £1.2 million, which represents a lifetime return of 2.5x. We also realised part of our holding in Pure Pet Food for £1.3 million, representing 5.5x the cost of the shares sold. The Company sold its remaining AIM-quoted holdings in CelLBxHealth and Velocity Composites for total proceeds of £19,000 following a decision to exit all AIM-quoted holdings. In aggregate, realisations in the period were £4.9 million above the total 31 March 2026 holding values.

In the period, the value of the portfolio overall increased by £5.7 million, comprising unrealised gains of £0.8 million and realised gains of £4.9 million over the 31 March 2026 holding value. Strong performances from a number of portfolio companies more than offset some necessary reductions in the valuations of companies that have performed less well. Pure Pet Food increased in value by £2.5 million (including the partial realisation), Risk Ledger by £0.6 million and Semble by £0.6 million, while the largest reductions were in Scalpel and Axis Spine Technologies.

During the period, we made five new investments totalling £4.6 million: Flok Health (£1.0 million), a digital healthcare company providing AI-enabled physiotherapy services; Fifth Dimension AI (£1.0 million), a software company providing decision-intelligence tools for the real estate and real-assets sector; PlannerPal (£1.0 million), a provider of financial adviser workflow and compliance software; Equals (£0.8 million), a music-focused social networking and engagement platform; and Givestar (£0.8 million), a digital fundraising and charitable giving platform. We also deployed £2.7 million into seven existing portfolio companies.

Since the period end we have made a second tranche investment in Taptap Giving (t/a Givestar) of £1.5 million and an investment of £1.5 million in Bureau Spaces (t/a Bureau), a provider of office booths and meeting pods. We have also invested £0.8 million in five existing portfolio companies.

Results and dividend

The Company achieved a return of 1.9 pence per share in the period (2025: 0.9 pence per share), equivalent to 3.5% of the audited net asset value (NAV) per share on 31 March 2026. After deducting the final dividend for the year to 31 March 2026 of 1.3 pence, paid in September 2026, and taking account of the accretive effect of share issues above NAV and buy-backs below it, the NAV per share at 30 September 2026 was 55.4 pence.

It remains our objective to pay a dividend at least equivalent to 5% of the opening NAV in each year. The Board has declared an interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2027 of 1.7 pence per share, which will be paid on 20 January 2027 to shareholders who are on the register on 18 December 2026.

We continue to operate our dividend investment scheme, which enables shareholders to invest their dividends in new ordinary shares free of dealing costs and with the benefit of the tax reliefs available on new VCT share subscriptions. In September 2026, 738,824 new shares were issued under the scheme in respect of the final dividend. Details of the scheme can be found within the dividend section of our website at

Shareholder issues

As a result of the extension of the 2025/26 share offer, 17,238,349 shares were issued on 2 April 2026 for gross proceeds of £10.0 million.

In order to continue to support our existing portfolio and invest in new early-stage opportunities, we are currently fundraising in conjunction with the other Northern VCTs. Full details of how to participate are available on the Company's website at

We have maintained our policy of being willing to buy back the Company's shares in the market to maintain liquidity, at a 5% discount to NAV. During the period a total of 3,536,077 shares were purchased by the Company for cancellation, representing around 1.4% of the opening ordinary share capital.

Following approval from shareholders at the 2025 AGM, the Company cancelled its share premium account, transferring £94.3 million to the capital reserve and increasing the reserves available for distribution, share buy-backs and the payment of expenses.

Manager and investment management fees

With effect from 1 October 2026, the Board has agreed revised fee arrangements with Mercia. The annual management fee has reduced from 2.06% to 2.00% of net assets, while the fee on cash balances has been restructured to reflect the level of cash held for future investment. Mercia will also no longer charge initial management fees to new portfolio companies. The Board believes this will benefit shareholders by making the Company a more attractive investor to high-quality, early-stage businesses, improving our access to the best opportunities and ensuring more of the capital we invest goes directly into growing those businesses. Further details are set out at the end of this announcement.

Board composition

Simon Devonshire resigned from the Board on 10 September 2026 due to ill health. The Board would like to thank Simon for his many years of dedicated service and significant contribution to the Company and wishes him well for the future.

In the Company's Annual Report issued on 11 June 2026, the Board had already outlined its plans to recruit an additional non-executive director as part of ongoing succession planning. The Board has commenced this process and will update shareholders in due course. It is the intention of the Board to appoint at least one non-executive director as part of this process.

Upon re-election as non-executive director at the Company's AGM on 29 July 2026, David Gravells assumed the role of Senior Independent Director. There were no other Board changes.

VCT legislation and qualifying status

The Company has continued to meet the stringent and complex qualifying conditions laid down by HM Revenue & Customs for maintaining its approval as a VCT. The Investment Manager monitors the position closely and reports regularly to the Board. Philip Hare & Associates LLP has continued to act as independent adviser to the Company on VCT taxation matters.

With effect from 6 April 2026, the annual and lifetime investment limits for VCT-qualifying companies were increased and income tax relief on new VCT subscriptions was reduced from 30% to 20%. The impact on investor appetite for VCTs remains uncertain; however, the Company's investment strategy of investing in promising early-stage businesses remains unchanged.

Outlook

Despite the ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties, the realisations achieved in the period demonstrate the quality of the portfolio and its ability to deliver value for shareholders. The Company will continue to invest selectively in high-growth businesses with strong fundamentals and support our existing portfolio companies through to exit. We remain confident in the resilience and long-term growth potential of the portfolio.

The Board very much appreciates the continuing support of shareholders.

On behalf of the Board

Thomas Chambers

Chair

Statement of the Directors' responsibilities

Responsibility statement

In accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule (DTR) 4.2.10, Thomas Chambers (Chair), Ranjan Ramparia (Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee) and David Gravells (Senior Independent Director), being the Directors of the Company, confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

(a) the condensed set of financial statements, which has been prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 104“Interim Financial Reporting”, gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Company as required by DTR 4.2.10;

(b) the Half-Yearly Financial Report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements;

(c) a description of the principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company for the remaining six months of the financial year is set out under the summary of principal risks and uncertainties below, in accordance with DTR 4.2.7; and

(d) other than the change in the management fee referred to in the Chair's statement, there were no related party transactions in the first six months of the current financial year that are required to be disclosed, in accordance with DTR 4.2.8.

Principal risks and uncertainties

In accordance with DTR 4.2.7, the Board confirms that the principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company have not materially changed from those identified in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 (“the Annual Report”). The Board considers that the present processes for mitigating those risks remain appropriate. Following the realisation of all the Company's quoted investments, the Board has removed stock market risks from the principal risks.

The principal risks faced by the Company are:



Artificial intelligence and advanced technology risk

Availability of qualifying investments risk

Economic and geopolitical risk

Financial risk

Investment and liquidity risk

Legislative and regulatory risk

Operational risk

Performance of the Investment Manager risk VCT qualifying status risk



A detailed explanation of the principal risks facing the Company can be found in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 on pages 28 to 30, as well as in Note 18 on Financial Instruments on pages 77 to 80 of that report. Copies can be viewed or downloaded from the Company's website:

Environmental, Social and Governance considerations

The Company is committed to conducting its affairs responsibly and considers environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues as part of its operations. More details of the Company's considerations can be found in the Responsible Investment section in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 on pages 31 to 33.

Going concern

The Board has assessed the Company's operation as a going concern. The Company's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position are set out earlier in the Half-Yearly Financial Report. The Directors have satisfied themselves that the Company's cash position is adequate to enable the Company to continue as a going concern under downside scenarios. The portfolio remains well funded and the Manager's investment team are ensuring that management teams undertake adequate cost control and cash flow planning. The major cash outflows of the Company (namely investments, share buy-backs and dividends) are within the Company's control. The Board's assessment of liquidity risk and details of the Company's policies for managing its capital and financial risks are shown in Note 18 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 on pages 77 to 80. Accordingly, the Directors continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the Half-Yearly Financial Report and financial statements.

Cautionary statement

This report may contain forward-looking statements with regard to the financial condition and results of the Company, which are made in the light of current economic and business circumstances. Nothing in this report should be construed as a profit forecast.

For and on behalf of the Board:

Thomas Chambers

Chair

20 November 2026

Investment portfolio

As at 30 September 2026 (unaudited)

Description Cost

£000 Valuation

£000 % of net assets

by value Fifteen largest venture capital investments Pure Pet Food Production of organic pet food 1,281 7,987 5.4 Risk Ledger Cyber security focused on supply chain risk 2,980 5,095 3.5 Semble Practice management software for healthcare clinics 3,145 4,806 3.3 Pimberly Product information management software 1,876 3,169 2.1 Broker Insights Platform connecting insurers and brokers 3,053 3,053 2.1 Biological Preparations Group Environmental biotechnology products 2,166 2,913 2.0 Tutora (t/a Tutorful) Platform for parents/students to engage tutors 3,023 2,690 1.8 Turbine Simulated Cell Technologies Simulation of cell reaction to disease treatment 2,488 2,662 1.8 Rockar E-commerce and fulfilment platform for new car sales 1,766 2,564 1.7 Forensic Analytics Call data communications analytics software 2,475 2,475 1.7 VoxPopMe Video-based consumer analysis platform 1,781 2,459 1.7 Ridge Pharma Sale of pharmaceuticals (branded, generics, specials) 1,387 2,399 1.6 Thanks Ben Employee benefits orchestration platform 2,392 2,392 1.6 Ski Zoom (t/a Heidi Ski) Booking platform for flexible winter mountain breaks 1,960 2,368 1.6 Centuro Global Platform to enable international expansion 2,016 2,284 1.5 Fifteen largest venture capital investments 33,789 49,316 33.4 Other venture capital investments 57,835 48,080 32.6 Total venture capital investments 91,624 97,396 66.0 Net current assets 50,199 34.0 Net assets 147,595 100.0

Extracts from the unaudited half-yearly financial statements for the six months ended 30 September 2026 are set out below

Condensed income statement

For the six months ended 30 September 2026

Unaudited six months ended Unaudited six months ended Audited year ended 30 September 2026 30 September 2025 31 March 2026 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 Gain/(loss) on disposal of investments – 4,881 4,881 – (2) (2) – (531) (531) Movements in fair value of investments – 861 861 – 2,491 2,491 – (61) (61) – 5,742 5,742 – 2,489 2,489 – (592) (592) Dividend and interest income 985 – 985 1,145 – 1,145 2,153 – 2,153 Investment management fee (329) (987) (1,316) (306) (918) (1,224) (632) (1,895) (2,527) Other expenses (292) – (292) (289) – (289) (570) – (570) Return before tax 364 4,755 5,119 550 1,571 2,121 951 (2,487) (1,536) Tax on return (90) 90 – (116) 116 – (216) 216 – Return after tax 274 4,845 5,119 434 1,687 2,121 735 (2,271) (1,536) Return per share 0.1p 1.8p 1.9p 0.2p 0.7p 0.9p 0.3p (0.9)p (0.6)p

Condensed balance sheet

As at 30 September 2026

Unaudited 30 September

2026 Unaudited 30 September

2025 Audited 31 March

2026 £000 £000 £000 Fixed assets Investments 97,396 95,380 98,447 Current assets Debtors 1,034 159 241 Cash and cash equivalents 49,332 43,052 39,316 50,366 43,211 39,557 Creditors (amounts falling due within one year) (167) (185) (207) Net current assets 50,199 43,026 39,350 Net assets 147,595 138,406 137,797 Capital and reserves Called-up equity share capital 13,330 11,985 12,608 Share premium 384 76,195 85,546 Capital redemption reserve 2,230 1,788 2,053 Revaluation reserve 5,773 7,483 10,393 Capital reserve 125,782 40,379 26,574 Revenue reserve 96 576 623 Total equity shareholders' funds 147,595 138,406 137,797 Net asset value per share 55.4p 57.7p 54.6p

Condensed statement of changes in equity

Called-up share capital Share premium Capital redemption reserve Revaluation reserve Capital reserve Revenue reserve Total £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 Six months ended 30 September 2026 (unaudited) At 1 April 2026 12,608 85,546 2,053 10,393 26,574 623 137,797 Return after tax – – – (4,620) 9,465 274 5,119 Dividends paid – – – – (2,672) (801) (3,473) Net proceeds of share issues 899 9,142 – – – – 10,041 Shares purchased for cancellation (177) – 177 – (1,853) – (1,853) Cancellation of share premium account* – (94,304) – – 94,304 – – Costs of share premium cancellation – – – – (36) – (36) At 30 September 2026 13,330 384 2,230 5,773 125,782 96 147,595 Six months ended 30 September 2025 (unaudited) At 1 April 2025 10,993 62,633 1,468 4,939 47,177 868 128,078 Return after tax – – – 2,544 (857) 434 2,121 Dividends paid – – – – (2,419) (726) (3,145) Net proceeds of share issues 1,312 13,562 – – – – 14,874 Shares purchased for cancellation (320) – 320 – (3,522) – (3,522) At 30 September 2025 11,985 76,195 1,788 7,483 40,379 576 138,406 Year ended 31 March 2026 At 1 April 2025 10,993 62,633 1,468 4,939 47,177 868 128,078 Return after tax – – – 5,454 (7,725) 735 (1,536) Dividends paid – – – – (6,480) (980) (7,460) Net proceeds of share issues 2,200 22,913 – – – – 25,113 Shares purchased for cancellation (585) – 585 – (6,398) – (6,398) At 31 March 2026 12,608 85,546 2,053 10,393 26,574 623 137,797

* On 2 July 2026, following shareholder approval and confirmation by the High Court, the Company's share premium account was cancelled and £94.3 million was transferred to the capital reserve.

Condensed statement of cash flows

For the six months ended 30 September 2026

Unaudited six months ended Unaudited six months ended Audited year ended 30 September 2026 30 September 2025 31 March 2026 £000 £000 £000 Cash flows from operating activities Return before tax 5,119 2,121 (1,536) Adjustments for: (Gain)/loss on disposal of investments (4,881) 2 531 Movements in fair value of investments (861) (2,491) 61 (Increase)/decrease in debtors (20) 2,511 (25) Decrease in creditors (40) (358) (336) Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities (683) 1,785 (1,305) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of investments (7,361) (5,473) (15,887) Proceeds on disposal of investments 13,381 471 7,191 Net cash inflow/(outflow) from investing activities 6,020 (5,002) (8,696) Cash flows from financing activities Issue of ordinary shares 10,387 15,409 25,963 Share issue expenses (346) (535) (850) Purchase of ordinary shares for cancellation (1,853) (3,522) (6,398) Costs of share premium cancellation (36) – – Equity dividends paid (3,473) (3,145) (7,460) Net cash inflow from financing activities 4,679 8,207 11,255 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 10,016 4,990 1,254 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 39,316 38,062 38,062 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 49,332 43,052 39,316

Other matters

The Financial Statements are prepared in accordance with accounting policies consistent with Financial Reporting Standard 102 (“FRS 102”), Financial Reporting Standard 104 (“FRS 104”) – Interim Financial Reporting, with the Companies Act 2006 and the Statement of Recommended Practice, 'Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts' (“the SORP”) (updated in December 2025) issued by the Association of Investment Companies (“AIC”). These condensed financial statements comply with FRS 104, applying the recognition and measurement principles of FRS 102. The Financial Statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

The preparation of the Financial Statements requires management to make judgements and estimates that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. The most critical estimates and judgements relate to the determination of carrying value of investments at fair value through profit or loss (“FVTPL”) in accordance with FRS 102 sections 11 and 12. The Company values investments by following the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation (“IPEV”) Guidelines as updated in 2025 and further detail on the valuation techniques used is outlined in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026.

The accounting policies have been applied consistently throughout the period. Full details of principal accounting policies are disclosed in Note 1 on page 64 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026. The significant accounting estimates and judgements applied are consistent with those disclosed in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2026.

Details of the agreement under which the investment management fee and performance-related fee are paid are given in the Directors' Report on page 39 and in Note 3 on page 67 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026. The investment management fee for the six months ended 30 September 2026 has been calculated in accordance with these arrangements. As previously announced, revised fee arrangements under the investment management agreement became effective on 1 October 2026. Under the revised arrangements, the annual management fee has been reduced from 2.06% to 2.00% of net assets, with amendments also made to the basis of calculating management fees on cash balances (now 1.75% on balances over £30 million – previously 1.00% on balances over £20 million) and the frequency of fee calculations. In addition, no initial management fees will be charged by the Manager to new portfolio companies from that date.

The interim dividend of 1.7 pence per share for the year ending 31 March 2027 will be paid on 20 January 2027 to shareholders on the register on 18 December 2026.

The calculation of the return per share is based on the return after tax for the six months ended 30 September 2026 and on 268,465,244 (30 September 2025: 242,946,704) ordinary shares, being the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period.

The calculation of net asset value per share is based on the net assets at 30 September 2026 divided by the 266,589,293 (30 September 2025: 239,707,349) ordinary shares in issue at that date.

The information set out in this announcement does not constitute the Company's statutory accounts within the terms of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 for the periods ended 30 September 2026 and 30 September 2025 and is unaudited. The financial information for the year ended 31 March 2026 does not constitute statutory accounts within the terms of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 and is derived from the statutory accounts for that financial year, which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The Auditor reported on those accounts; their report was unqualified and did not contain a statement under s498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

The Half-Yearly Financial Report is being sent to shareholders and copies will be made available to the public at the registered office of the Company, the National Storage Mechanism, and also electronically at