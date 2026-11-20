Financial Calendar 2027
|EVENT
|DUE DATE
|DUE WEEK
|2026 Q4 and annual unaudited results
|26.02.2027
|8 (2027)
|2026 annual audited results
|15.04.2027
|15 (2027)
|2027 Q1 unaudited results
|21.05.2027
|20 (2027)
|2027 Q2 unaudited results
|13.08.2027
|32 (2027)
|2027 Q3 unaudited results
|19.11.2027
|46 (2027)
Ann-Kristin Kuusik
CFO
+372 614 4920
...
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