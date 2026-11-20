(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 20 November 2026 Northern 3 VCT PLC

Half-Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30 September 2026 Northern 3 VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust (VCT) managed by Mercia Fund Management Limited. It invests mainly in unquoted venture capital holdings and aims to provide long-term tax-free returns to shareholders through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth. Financial summary

Unaudited six months ended

30 September

2026 Unaudited six months ended

30 September

2025 Audited year

ended

31 March

2026 Net assets £151.0m £131.8m £134.2m Net asset value per share 85.9p 89.2p 85.1p Return per share Revenue 0.2p 0.2p 0.4p Capital 2.8p 1.4p (1.0)p Total 3.0p 1.6p (0.6)p Dividend per share declared in respect of the period 2.0p 2.0p 4.5p Cumulative return to shareholders since launch Net asset value per share 85.9p 89.2p 85.1p Dividends paid per share* 129.1p 124.6p 126.6p Net asset value plus dividends paid per share 215.0p 213.8p 211.7p Mid-market share price at end of period 82.0p 84.0p 83.5p Share price discount to net asset value 4.5% 5.8% 1.9% Tax-free dividend yield

(based on net asset value per share)** 5.0% 5.1% 5.0%

* Excluding interim dividend not yet paid.

** The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the dividends declared in the 12-month period ended on each reference date by the net asset value per share at the start of that period.

Half-yearly financial report

Results and dividend

The unaudited net asset value (NAV) per share at 30 September 2026 was 85.9 pence (85.1 pence (audited) on 31 March 2026), after deducting the final dividend for the year to 31 March 2026 of 2.5 pence paid in September 2026. The total return per share before dividends for the six months ended 30 September 2026 as shown in the income statement was 3.0 pence, compared with 1.6 pence in the corresponding period last year, equivalent to 3.5% of the opening NAV per share.

It remains our objective to pay a dividend at least equivalent to 4.5% of the opening NAV in each year. The Board has declared an interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2027 of 2.0 pence per share, which will be paid on 20 January 2027 to shareholders who are on the register on 18 December 2026.

Venture capital investment activity and portfolio update

The value of the portfolio increased by £5.8 million, made up of unrealised gains of £0.6 million and realised gains of £5.2 million over the 31 March 2026 holding value. Good performances from a number of our holdings more than offset reductions in the valuations of companies that have performed less well. Pure Pet Food increased in value by £2.5 million (including the partial realisation), Risk Ledger by £0.7 million and Semble by £0.6 million, while the largest reductions were in Scalpel and Axis Spine Technologies.

We sold our remaining holding in The Beauty Tech Group for £7.2 million. Together with the £2.3 million realised at its Initial Public Offering on the London Stock Exchange in October 2025, this investment delivered a 7.4x return on our original investment cost. The Northern VCTs have supported the company since 2018. In July 2026, Send Technology Solutions was sold for initial proceeds of £3.5 million, an initial 1.7x return on investment cost. Our holding in Buoyant Upholstery was sold for an initial £1.0 million, a lifetime return of 2.5x. We also realised part of our holding in Pure Pet Food for £1.3 million, 5.5x the cost of the shares sold. Our remaining AIM-quoted holdings in Netcall, Pebble Beach Systems, ECO Animal Health, Synectics, CelLBxHealth and Velocity Composites were sold during the period for total proceeds of £1.2 million. In aggregate, realisations in the period were £5.2 million above the total 31 March 2026 holding values.

During the six months, we made five new investments totalling £4.7 million: Flok Health (£1.0 million), a digital healthcare company providing AI-enabled physiotherapy services; Fifth Dimension AI (£1.0 million), a software company providing decision-intelligence tools for the real estate and real-assets sector; PlannerPal (£1.0 million), a provider of financial adviser workflow and compliance software; Equals (£0.9 million), a music-focused social networking and engagement platform; and Givestar (£0.8 million), a digital fundraising and charitable giving platform. We also invested £2.8 million in seven companies in our portfolio. Since the period end we have made a second tranche investment in Givestar of £1.5 million and an investment of £1.5 million in Bureau, a provider of office booths and meeting pods. We have also invested £0.8 million in five existing portfolio companies.

Shareholder issues

As a result of the extension of the 2025/26 share offer, 20,180,102 shares were issued on 2 April 2026 for gross proceeds of £18.2 million. In order to continue to support our existing portfolio and invest in new early-stage opportunities, we are currently fundraising in conjunction with the other Northern VCTs. Full details of how to participate are available on the Company's website at

We have maintained our policy of being willing to buy back the Company's shares in the market to maintain liquidity, at a 5% discount to NAV. During the period a total of 2,490,400 shares were purchased by the Company for cancellation, representing around 1.6% of the opening ordinary share capital.

During the period the Company cancelled its share premium account, transferring £95.8 million to the capital reserve and increasing the reserves available for distribution, share buy-backs and the payment of expenses.

We continue to operate our dividend investment scheme, which enables shareholders to invest their dividends in new ordinary shares free of dealing costs and with the benefit of the tax reliefs available on new VCT share subscriptions. In September 2026, 521,852 new shares were issued under the scheme in respect of the final dividend. Details of the scheme can be found within the dividend section of our website at

Board composition

Chris Fleetwood and Tim Levett retired from the Board at the Annual General Meeting on 30 July 2026, having served since the Company's incorporation. On behalf of the shareholders, we are grateful to them for their outstanding contributions to the Company. Jamie Younger, who joined the Board on 13 February 2026, has succeeded Chris as Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee.

Management fee

With effect from 1 October 2026, the Board has agreed revised fee arrangements with Mercia. The annual management fee has reduced from 2.06% to 2.00% of net assets, while the fee on cash balances has been restructured to reflect the level of cash held for future investment. Mercia will also no longer charge initial management fees to new portfolio companies. The Board believes this will benefit shareholders by making the Company a more attractive investor to high-quality, early-stage businesses, improving our access to the best opportunities and ensuring more of the capital we invest goes directly into growing those businesses. Further details are set out at the end of this announcement.

VCT legislation and qualifying status

The Company has continued to meet the stringent and complex qualifying conditions laid down by HM Revenue & Customs for maintaining its approval as a VCT. The Investment Manager monitors the position closely and reports regularly to the Board. Philip Hare & Associates LLP has continued to act as independent adviser to the Company on VCT taxation matters.

As reported in the Annual Report, with effect from 6 April 2026, the annual and lifetime investment limits for VCT-qualifying companies were increased and income tax relief on new VCT subscriptions was reduced from 30% to 20%. The impact on investor appetite for VCTs remains uncertain, but the Company is well capitalised and intends to continue fundraising, investment and its other activities as usual.

Outlook

We remain confident in the resilience and long-term growth potential of the portfolio, despite ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties. With a strong cash position, we will continue to invest selectively, supporting businesses with strong fundamentals and the potential for high growth, while also seeking to make realisations where opportunities arise.

On behalf of the Board

James Ferguson

Chairman

Statement of the Directors' responsibilities

Responsibility statement

In accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule (DTR) 4.2.10, James Ferguson (Chairman), Jamie Younger (Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee), Anna Brown, David Ovens and John Waddell, being the Directors of the Company, confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

(a) the condensed set of financial statements, which has been prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 104“Interim Financial Reporting”, gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Company as required by DTR 4.2.10;

(b) the Half-Yearly Financial Report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements;

(c) a description of the principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company for the remaining six months of the financial year is set out under the summary of principal risks and uncertainties below, in accordance with DTR 4.2.7; and

(d) other than the change in the management fee referred to in the Chairman's statement, there were no related party transactions in the first six months of the current financial year that are required to be disclosed, in accordance with DTR 4.2.8.

Principal risks and uncertainties

In accordance with DTR 4.2.7, the Board confirms that the principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company have not materially changed from those identified in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 (“the Annual Report”). The Board considers that the present processes for mitigating those risks remain appropriate. Following the realisation of all the Company's quoted investments, the Board has removed stock market risk from the principal risks.

The principal risks faced by the Company are:



Artificial intelligence and advanced technology risk

Availability of qualifying investments risk

Economic and geopolitical risk

Financial risk

Investment and liquidity risk

Legislative and regulatory risk

Operational risk

Performance of the Investment Manager risk VCT qualifying status risk



A detailed explanation of the principal risks facing the Company can be found in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 on pages 28 to 30, as well as in Note 18 on Financial Instruments on pages 80 to 83 of that report. Copies can be viewed or downloaded from the Company's website:

Environmental, Social and Governance considerations

The Company is committed to conducting its affairs responsibly and considers environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues as part of its operations. More details of the Company's considerations can be found in the Responsible Investment section in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 on pages 31 to 33.

Going concern

The Board has assessed the Company's operation as a going concern. The Company's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position are set out earlier in the Half-Yearly Financial Report. The Directors have satisfied themselves that the Company's cash position is adequate to enable the Company to continue as a going concern under downside scenarios. The portfolio remains well funded and the Manager's investment team are ensuring that management teams undertake adequate cost control and cash flow planning. The major cash outflows of the Company (namely investments, share buy-backs and dividends) are within the Company's control. The Board's assessment of liquidity risk and details of the Company's policies for managing its capital and financial risks are shown in Note 18 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 on pages 80 to 83. Accordingly, the Directors continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the Half-Yearly Financial Report and financial statements.

Cautionary statement

This report may contain forward-looking statements with regard to the financial condition and results of the Company, which are made in the light of current economic and business circumstances. Nothing in this report should be construed as a profit forecast.

For and on behalf of the Board:

James Ferguson

Chairman

20 November 2026

Investment portfolio

As at 30 September 2026 (unaudited)

Description Cost

£000 Valuation

£000 % of net assets

by value Fifteen largest venture capital investments Pure Pet Food Production of organic pet food 1,278 7,967 5.3 Risk Ledger Cyber security focused on supply chain risk 3,073 5,254 3.5 Semble Practice management software for healthcare clinics 3,227 4,932 3.3 Pimberly Product information management software 1,910 3,226 2.1 Broker Insights Platform connecting insurers and brokers 3,164 3,164 2.1 Turbine Simulated Cell Technologies Simulation of cell reaction to disease treatment 2,552 2,731 1.8 Tutora (t/a Tutorful) Platform for parents/students to engage tutors 2,973 2,646 1.8 Biological Preparations Group Environmental biotechnology products 1,915 2,562 1.7 Forensic Analytics Call data communications analytics software 2,519 2,519 1.7 VoxPopMe Video-based consumer analysis platform 1,752 2,419 1.6 Rockar E-commerce and fulfilment platform for new car sales 1,660 2,410 1.6 Ski Zoom (t/a Heidi Ski) Booking platform for flexible winter mountain breaks 1,995 2,410 1.6 Centuro Global Platform to enable international expansion 2,066 2,341 1.6 Ridge Pharma Sale of pharmaceuticals (branded, generics, specials) 1,345 2,326 1.5 Thanks Ben Employee benefits orchestration platform 2,293 2,293 1.5 Fifteen largest venture capital investments 33,722 49,200 32.6 Other venture capital investments 57,956 48,242 31.9 Total venture capital investments 91,678 97,442 64.5 Net current assets 53,576 35.5 Net assets 151,018 100.0

Extracts from the unaudited half-yearly financial statements for the six months ended 30 September 2026 are set out below

Condensed income statement

For the six months ended 30 September 2026

Unaudited six months ended Unaudited six months ended Audited year ended 30 September 2026 30 September 2025 31 March 2026 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 Gain/(loss) on disposal of investments – 5,190 5,190 – 294 294 – 304 304 Movements in fair value of investments – 586 586 – 2,703 2,703 – 6 6 – 5,776 5,776 – 2,997 2,997 – 310 310 Dividend and interest income 1,061 – 1,061 993 – 993 1,853 – 1,853 Investment management fee (326) (977) (1,303) (313) (937) (1,250) (634) (1,903) (2,537) Other expenses (280) – (280) (287) – (287) (578) – (578) Return before tax 455 4,799 5,254 393 2,060 2,453 641 (1,593) (952) Tax on return (112) 112 – (35) 35 – (96) 96 – Return after tax 343 4,911 5,254 358 2,095 2,453 545 (1,497) (952) Return per share 0.2p 2.8p 3.0p 0.2p 1.4p 1.6p 0.4p (1.0)p (0.6)p

Condensed balance sheet

As at 30 September 2026

Unaudited 30 September

2026 Unaudited 30 September

2025 Audited 31 March

2026 £000 £000 £000 Fixed assets Investments 97,442 98,821 99,345 Current assets Debtors 953 124 174 Cash and cash equivalents 52,767 33,013 34,858 53,720 33,137 35,032 Creditors (amounts falling due within one year) (144) (181) (196) Net current assets 53,576 32,956 34,836 Net assets 151,018 131,777 134,181 Capital and reserves Called-up equity share capital 8,793 7,387 7,882 Share premium 434 68,128 79,198 Capital redemption reserve 1,671 1,384 1,547 Revaluation reserve 5,764 9,070 9,838 Capital reserve 133,350 44,644 34,524 Revenue reserve 1,006 1,164 1,192 Total equity shareholders' funds 151,018 131,777 134,181 Net asset value per share 85.9p 89.2p 85.1p

Condensed statement of changes in equity

Called-up share capital Share premium Capital redemption reserve Revaluation reserve Capital reserve Revenue reserve Total £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 Six months ended 30 September 2026 (unaudited) At 1 April 2026 7,882 79,198 1,547 9,838 34,524 1,192 134,181 Return after tax – – – (4,074) 8,985 343 5,254 Dividends paid – – – – (3,883) (529) (4,412) Net proceeds of share issues 1,035 17,029 – – – – 18,064 Shares purchased for cancellation (124) – 124 – (2,033) – (2,033) Cancellation of share premium account – (95,793) – – 95,793 – – Costs of share premium cancellation – – – – (36) – (36) At 30 September 2026 8,793 434 1,671 5,764 133,350 1,006 151,018 Six months ended 30 September 2025 (unaudited) At 1 April 2025 7,226 62,268 1,192 7,632 50,538 1,253 130,109 Return after tax – – – 1,438 657 358 2,453 Dividends paid – – – – (3,276) (447) (3,723) Net proceeds of share issues 353 5,860 – – – – 6,213 Shares purchased for cancellation (192) – 192 – (3,275) – (3,275) At 30 September 2025 7,387 68,128 1,384 9,070 44,644 1,164 131,777 Year ended 31 March 2026 At 1 April 2025 7,226 62,268 1,192 7,632 50,538 1,253 130,109 Return after tax – – – 2,206 (3,703) 545 (952) Dividends paid – – – – (6,296) (606) (6,902) Net proceeds of share issues 1,011 16,930 – – – – 17,941 Shares purchased for cancellation (355) – 355 – (6,015) – (6,015) At 31 March 2026 7,882 79,198 1,547 9,838 34,524 1,192 134,181

Condensed statement of cash flows

For the six months ended 30 September 2026

Unaudited six months ended Unaudited six months ended Audited year ended 30 September 2026 30 September 2025 31 March 2026 £000 £000 £000 Cash flows from operating activities Return before tax 5,254 2,453 (952) Adjustments for: (Gain)/loss on disposal of investments (5,190) (294) (304) Movements in fair value of investments (586) (2,703) (6) (Increase)/decrease in debtors (50) 2,171 17 (Decrease)/increase in creditors (51) (98) (83) Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities (623) 1,529 (1,328) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of investments (7,447) (5,638) (16,025) Proceeds on disposal of investments 14,396 13,045 22,325 Net cash inflow/(outflow) from investing activities 6,949 7,407 6,300 Cash flows from financing activities Issue of ordinary shares 18,672 6,396 18,545 Share issue expenses (608) (183) (604) Purchase of ordinary shares for cancellation (2,033) (3,275) (6,015) Costs of share premium cancellation (36) – – Equity dividends paid (4,412) (3,723) (6,902) Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities 11,583 (785) 5,024 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 17,909 8,151 9,996 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 34,858 24,862 24,862 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 52,767 33,013 34,858

Other matters

The Financial Statements are prepared in accordance with accounting policies consistent with Financial Reporting Standard 102 (“FRS 102”), Financial Reporting Standard 104 (“FRS 104”) – Interim Financial Reporting, with the Companies Act 2006 and the Statement of Recommended Practice, 'Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts' (“the SORP”) (updated in December 2025) issued by the Association of Investment Companies (“AIC”). These condensed financial statements comply with FRS 104, applying the recognition and measurement principles of FRS 102. The Financial Statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

The preparation of the Financial Statements requires management to make judgements and estimates that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. The most critical estimates and judgements relate to the determination of carrying value of investments at fair value through profit or loss (“FVTPL”) in accordance with FRS 102 sections 11 and 12. The Company values investments by following the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation (“IPEV”) Guidelines as updated in 2025 and further detail on the valuation techniques used is outlined in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026.

The accounting policies have been applied consistently throughout the period. Full details of principal accounting policies are disclosed in Note 1 on page 67 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026. The significant accounting estimates and judgements applied are consistent with those disclosed in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2026.

Details of the agreement under which the investment management fee and performance-related fee are paid are given in the Directors' Report on page 41 and in Note 3 on page 70 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026. The investment management fee for the six months ended 30 September 2026 has been calculated in accordance with these arrangements. As previously announced, revised fee arrangements under the investment management agreement became effective on 1 October 2026. Under the revised arrangements, the annual management fee has been reduced from 2.06% to 2.00% of net assets, with amendments also made to the basis of calculating management fees on cash balances (now 1.75% on balances over £30 million – previously 1.00% on balances over £20 million) and the frequency of fee calculations. In addition, no initial management fees will be charged to new portfolio companies from that date.

The interim dividend of 2.0 pence per share for the year ending 31 March 2027 will be paid on 20 January 2027 to shareholders on the register on 18 December 2026.

The calculation of the return per share is based on the return after tax for the six months ended 30 September 2026 and on 177,169,553 (30 September 2025: 149,765,566) ordinary shares, being the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period.

The calculation of net asset value per share is based on the net assets at 30 September 2026 divided by the 175,856,561 (30 September 2025: 147,737,417) ordinary shares in issue at that date.

The information set out in this announcement does not constitute the Company's statutory accounts within the terms of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 for the periods ended 30 September 2026 and 30 September 2025 and is unaudited. The financial information for the year ended 31 March 2026 does not constitute statutory accounts within the terms of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 and is derived from the statutory accounts for that financial year, which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The Auditor reported on those accounts; their report was unqualified and did not contain a statement under s498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

The Half-Yearly Financial Report is being sent to shareholders and copies will be made available to the public at the registered office of the Company, the National Storage Mechanism and also electronically at