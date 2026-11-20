MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB Urbo bankas, juridinio asmens kodas 112027077, adresas: Konstitucijos pr. 18B, Vilnius.

THIS NOTICE IS NOT INTENDED, EXPRESSLY OR BY IMPLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION, AND MAY NOT BE TRANSFERRED TO ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION OF THIS NOTICE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. CERTAIN OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE READ THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER BELOW IN THIS NOTICE TO THE SECURITY EXCHANGE.

Urbo bankas, UAB (also the Company ) has prepared the base prospectus (the Prospectus ) for a programme of fixed-rate Tier 2 subordinated bonds (ISIN LT0000139594) with a nominal value of up to EUR 15,000,000 and a maturity of up to 10 years (the Bonds ), which has been approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 20 November 2026.

Meetings with investors in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are planned in the near future. Artea bankas, AB has been selected as sole arranger and distributor of the issue.

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

Legislation in certain jurisdictions may restrict the right to distribute this announcement and other information relating to securities. Persons who receive this announcement or other relevant information must familiarise themselves with and comply with such restrictions. This announcement is not intended for distribution to news agencies in the United States or for dissemination in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such dissemination is not permitted. Furthermore, the securities referred to in this notice have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to persons in the United States, unless such securities are registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is obtained. No public offering of securities will be made in the United States of America.

This notice does not constitute an offer or a solicitation to sell or to purchase securities or investments in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be unlawful. The Prospectus is the only legally binding document containing information about the Company, the Bonds and their admission to trading on a regulated market. The Prospectus is published on the Company's website at , as well as at.

The approval of the Prospectus should not be regarded as an endorsement of the quality of the Bonds to be admitted to trading on a regulated market. Prospective investors are advised to read the Prospectus before making an investment decision so that they understand all the potential risks and returns associated with the decision to invest in the Bonds.

Person responsible for the publication of information:

Julius Ivaška

Head of Business Division of UAB Urbo bankas

Phone: +370 601 04 453

e-mail: ...

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Elektroninio dokumento nuorašas Base-Prospectus-(Urbo-bankas)(2026.11.19)