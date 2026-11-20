Founded in 2014, Two Chicks Walking Tours is a woman-owned, award-winning tour company that caters to genuinely interested and intellectually curious guests. Its city-licensed local guides lead intimate, scheduled, and private tours of the French Quarter and the city.

Christine Miller and the Two Chicks Walking Tours guide team. The company's guides include museum professionals, archivists, authors, and city planners, all licensed by the City of New Orleans.

Two Chicks professional guides lead small-group tours of the French Quarter, Garden District, and the historic Carrollton neighborhoods. The company is a 2025 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award winner and has earned more than 5,000 reviews from happy visitors.

Second-generation entrepreneur Christine Miller credits being raised in a small business for the success of her award-winning New Orleans tour company

- Christine Miller, Two Chicks Walking Tours OwnerNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As shoppers prepare to support local businesses this Small Business Saturday, November 28, Christine Miller reflects on the small business that shaped her. Watching her father operate the Dart Inn, a neighborhood bar in Flushing, Queens, NY, for 50 years, she appreciates the consistency and commitment it takes to endure. She learned that a small business is an integral part of the community it serves. Those lessons became the foundation of Two Chicks Walking Tours, the woman-owned New Orleans company she founded in April 2014.“My dad was always thinking about his customers and his employees, making sure everyone was doing alright,” said Christine Miller, owner of Two Chicks Walking Tours. She adds,“He knew the people in the neighborhood, and they certainly knew him. He supported fundraisers and sponsored softball teams. I run Two Chicks the same way. We're visible, we're part of the community, and we care about what's happening in it.”Miller came to New Orleans in 1985 to attend Loyola University and never left. She has called the city home for more than 41 years. Twelve years after its founding, Two Chicks has grown into a collective of professionally trained guides. They lead small-group tours of the Garden District, the French Quarter, and the historic Carrollton neighborhoods. They also present, on a limited basis, Beyond Storyville, an adult-only evening tour. The company holds a 2025 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award and has earned more than 5,000 reviews, including 4,101 on TripAdvisor, 485 on Yelp, and a 5.0 rating across 736 Google reviews.Miller urges holiday visitors to do their research and choose tour operators that hold a Tour Planner License. The City of New Orleans also requires individual tour guides to be licensed, which means passing a federal background check and a written exam on the city's history and culture. Every Two Chicks guide is city licensed. And while the city allows up to 28 guests per guide, Two Chicks limits its daily walks to half that number.“Ordinances and oversight matter,” said Miller. She adds,“Choose a licensed, registered tour operator that complies with city and state rules, and look for an established, locally rooted business. Locals have a perspective you can't easily duplicate. Curious, engaged guests get the best education and insight into our culture, and our guides are specialists who love sharing it.”When booking a tour in New Orleans, Two Chicks recommends that travelers:-Confirm the company is registered and follows city and state rules-Ask whether the guide is licensed by the City of New Orleans-Choose an established, locally owned and operated business-Check the group size before booking-Read recent reviews for mentions of guide expertiseOn Small Business Saturday, Two Chicks invites locals and visitors to shop small with holiday gift certificates for its walking tours. Gift certificates are available through the company's online booking system and make a thoughtful gift for visiting family, history lovers, and locals who have never toured their own city. Even if a holiday visit isn't in the plans, a gift certificate is another way to support a locally owned small business and can be used for a tour when the time is right. For more information or to book a tour, visit twochickswalkingtoursPrivate tours are available for groups of one to more than 200 people, from families to corporate outings, and can be booked online or by phone.Media inquiries: call Christine Miller at 504-975-4386.###ABOUT TWO CHICKS WALKING TOURS:Founded in 2014, Two Chicks Walking Tours is a woman-owned, award-winning tour company catering to genuinely interested and intellectually curious guests. Its city-licensed local guides lead intimate, scheduled, and private tours of the French Quarter, Garden District, and Carrollton neighborhoods. For more information, visit twochickswalkingtours

Kerry Andersen

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Woman-Owned Two Chicks Walking Tours Marks Small Business Saturday by Urging Visitors to Book Licensed, Local Guides News Provided By Empire Consulting LLC November 20, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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