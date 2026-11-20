Empathy Flowers

Brooklyn florist highlights independent wedding-industry recognition and recent CB Herald coverage of its culturally sensitive memorial floral services.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Empathy Flowers, a Brooklyn-based floral design business serving Brooklyn and Queens, has been featured in Peerspace's October 2026 editorial guide, Top 5 Wedding Florists in Brooklyn. The recognition adds to the company's growing media presence, which also includes coverage by CB Herald highlighting thoughtful funeral floral design and the importance of respecting cultural and religious traditions.

The two features reflect different aspects of Empathy Flowers' work: personalized wedding and event floral design, and compassionate memorial arrangements for families navigating important moments in their lives.

Peerspace Highlights Brooklyn Wedding Floral Design

Published October 28, 2026, Peerspace's wedding florist guide profiles five Brooklyn floral businesses selected through editorial research involving customer feedback, portfolios, service offerings, and publicly available business information.

Empathy Flowers was included among the five featured businesses for its personalized floral design, wedding installations, and local delivery capabilities. The guide presents the florists without ranking them against one another.

The feature describes the company's work with bridal bouquets, ceremony arches, chuppahs, flower walls, hanging floral installations, and full venue décor.

Empathy Flowers offers floral design for intimate celebrations as well as larger weddings, with arrangements tailored to each couple's preferences, venue, and occasion.

"Being featured by Peerspace is meaningful to our team because every wedding we design is personal," said Zelman, owner of Empathy Flowers. "Our goal is to understand what each couple envisions and create floral designs that make their celebration memorable. We're grateful to be recognized alongside other talented Brooklyn florists."

Owner quote drafted for approval before publication.

Wedding Flowers Designed Around Each Celebration

For couples planning weddings in Brooklyn and Queens, floral arrangements can help establish the atmosphere of a ceremony and reception.

Bridal bouquets, ceremony installations, reception centerpieces, and decorative floral structures each serve a different purpose. Coordinating those elements requires consideration of the venue, the couple's preferences, and the practical requirements of installation and delivery.

Through its Brooklyn Wedding Flowers and Event Décor services, Empathy Flowers provides both individual wedding floral arrangements and more extensive event design.

Its floral designers work with customers to develop personalized arrangements suited to the size, style, and character of their celebrations.

The company's wedding services include bridal bouquets, floral arches, chuppahs, centerpieces, flower walls, and other custom installations.

CB Herald Coverage Highlights Memorial Floral Services

In a separate October 22, 2026 article, CB Herald's coverage of Empathy Flowers examined how funeral floral arrangements can reflect the personal preferences, cultural backgrounds, and religious practices of families throughout Brooklyn and Queens.

The article discusses the importance of coordination among florists, funeral directors, houses of worship, and memorial venues.

Empathy Flowers' funeral and sympathy floral services include standing sprays, casket arrangements, hearts, crosses, and custom memorial tributes designed to reflect the wishes of families honoring their loved ones.

The company also maintains working relationships with funeral professionals throughout its service area, coordinating floral preparation, delivery, and placement for scheduled services.

These relationships support the company's ability to provide memorial floral services while respecting the individual requirements of families and funeral establishments.

One Floral Business Serving Different Life Occasions

Although weddings and memorial services represent very different experiences, both require sensitivity, preparation, and careful attention to individual preferences.

For weddings, floral design helps celebrate a new chapter. For memorial services, flowers may provide a personal expression of remembrance and support.

Empathy Flowers approaches both types of occasions through customized floral design and communication with the people involved.

The company's broader services include birthday arrangements, anniversary flowers, sympathy tributes, holiday flowers, and same-day flower delivery throughout Brooklyn and Queens.

Building Visibility Through Independent Media Coverage

The Peerspace feature and CB Herald publication provide opportunities for readers to learn about Empathy Flowers through editorial content beyond the company's own website.

For customers comparing wedding florists or researching memorial floral services, these publications offer additional information about the company's design capabilities and approach to customer service.

As Empathy Flowers continues to serve customers throughout Brooklyn and Queens, the company remains focused on personalized floral arrangements, dependable local service, and designs appropriate for life's most meaningful occasions.

About Empathy Flowers

Empathy Flowers is a Brooklyn-based florist specializing in handcrafted floral arrangements, wedding and event décor, sympathy and funeral flowers, and same-day flower delivery throughout Brooklyn and Queens.

The company provides personalized floral designs for celebrations, memorial services, holidays, and everyday occasions.

Website:

Service Areas: Brooklyn and Queens, New York

Media Contact: Empathy Flowers

Brooklyn, New York



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Empathy Flowers

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Empathy Flowers Featured Among Brooklyn's Top 5 Wedding Florists by Peerspace, Expands Local Media Recognition News Provided By Empathy Flowers November 20, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion, Retail



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