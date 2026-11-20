MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Peer-reviewed honor places Coffey Modica among the top 3.41% of law firms nationwide in Personal Injury Defense and Construction Litigation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Coffey Modica has been named among the nation's most respected legal practices by Best Lawyers in America®. The defense litigation firm was awarded a Regional Tier 2 ranking in Personal Injury Litigation - Defense and a Regional Tier 3 ranking in Litigation - Construction in the 2027 Best Law Firms® list.

It is a distinction few practices achieve. Best Law Firms celebrates standout firms in what many regard as the most competitive legal market in the world, with honorees representing only the top 3.41% of firms nationwide.

“Coffey Modica is proud to add yet another distinction to our ranks this year as we continue to grow our practices and serve clients throughout the East Coast,” said Founding Partner Michael Coffey.“Earning recognition from Best Law Firms reflects the exceptional work and results of our entire team and the trust our clients place in us.”

Now in its 17th edition and independently produced by Best Lawyers®, the Best Law Firms rankings carry significant weight because of how they are earned. Rather than relying on self-nominations or pay-to-play submissions, the methodology is grounded in peer review that captures how leading attorneys evaluate their fellow litigators.

The scale of this year's evaluation underscores this rigor, drawing on nearly 110,000 client references, more than 3.8 million votes from over 30,000 peer lawyers, more than 1,000 legal leadership interviews, and an in-depth analysis of law firm data.

The firm-level honor builds on individual recognition earned earlier this cycle by Partner & General Counsel Michael Mezzacappa, who was named to The Best Lawyers in America® for 2027 - a prerequisite for firm eligibility and a reflection of the strength of the firm's litigation team.

“Individual honors in this profession are always a team effort, and I could not have achieved the Best Lawyers recognition without my amazing colleagues at Coffey Modica,” said Michael Mezzacappa.“I am incredibly pleased to see the firmwide recognition leading into 2027.”

About Coffey Modica- Coffey Modica is one of the fastest-growing defense litigation firms in the nation with offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Georgia, and Florida. Coffey Modica LLP represents defendants in high-profile, high-exposure matters across many disciplines and industries around the country. Known for being aggressive trial attorneys and litigators, Coffey Modica resolves matters on behalf of its clients with the most cost-effective resolutions aligned with their short- and long-term business goals and culture.



Michelle Loeb

Butler Associates, LLC

+16462131366 ext.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Coffey Modica Recognized by 2027 Best Law Firms® News Provided By Butler Associates, LLC. November 20, 2026, 13:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.