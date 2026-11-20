MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a Karnataka High Court judgment lifting the ban on bike taxi services in the state.

A Bench of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and N. Kotiswar Singh dismissed the Karnataka government's special leave petition (SLP), thereby clearing the way for bike taxi services to continue operating in the state.

The Karnataka government had approached the apex court challenging the High Court's January 23 judgment, which had set aside an earlier order suspending bike taxi operations until the state framed a comprehensive regulatory policy.

The state government had raised concerns over passenger safety, insurance coverage and the absence of adequate safeguards for bike taxi passengers.

Five auto and taxi driver associations had also challenged the High Court ruling, arguing that allowing bike taxis to operate without comparable regulatory obligations would adversely affect existing transport operators.

The Karnataka High Court had allowed appeals filed by cab aggregators, including ANI Technologies (Ola), Uber and Rapido, holding that motorcycles used for bike taxi services fall within the definition of transport vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Joshi had ruled that the state government cannot refuse permits solely on the ground that the vehicle seeking registration as a contract carriage is a motorcycle.

The High Court had further held that bike taxi operators were entitled to apply for contract carriage permits, while clarifying that the state government could impose necessary conditions under Section 74(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The judgment had overturned an April 2025 order passed by a single-judge Bench directing bike taxi services to remain suspended until the state government formulated a regulatory framework.

A single-judge Bench of Justice B. Shyam Prasad had held that bike taxi operations could not continue in the absence of a formal legal framework, prompting cab aggregators and others to challenge the restrictions.