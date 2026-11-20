MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Kolkata Zonal Office has arrested Kailash Chand Dujari, promoter-director of the Amrit Group of Companies, in connection with an ongoing money laundering probe into a Rs 300 crore deposit scheme investment fraud involving Amrit Projects Limited and associated entities, the agency said on Friday.

Dujari was taken into custody on November 18 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and subsequently produced before a Special PMLA Court in Kolkata, which remanded him to seven days of ED custody until November 26.

According to an official statement, the ED initiated its probe based on a criminal complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on March 1, 2025, against Dujari, Amrit Group firms, and others under the Companies Act, 2013, including Section 447, which is a scheduled offence under the PMLA.

Investigations revealed that Dujari, acting in connivance with associates, mobilised over Rs 300 crore from the public predominantly in cash under various deposit schemes promising high returns.

Of the total amount collected, only Rs 131.36 crore was recorded in the official books of the group's companies.

The ED alleged that instead of repaying investors, Dujari and his associates diverted the funds to acquire immovable properties and execute construction projects through multiple entities controlled by him.

During earlier searches conducted under Section 17 of the PMLA on September 9 and October 10 this year, sleuths seized cash, jewellery, bank balances, and investments valued at Rs 5.43 crore, alongside $4,300 in foreign currency.

Investigators also recovered documents revealing investments worth nearly Rs 50 crore made by the promoters and directors in hotels across Jaipur, Indore, and Delhi, as well as schools, residential properties, and land parcels in West Bengal, Assam, and Jharkhand, including assets held in the names of benami persons and entities.

Further investigation is underway.