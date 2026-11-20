MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan, seeking additional financial assistance for the restoration of horticulture crops damaged by two consecutive cyclones.

In his letter, the Chief Minister stated that the recent Arnab and Murasu cyclones had caused extensive damage to horticulture crops across Andhra Pradesh.

The two cyclones, which struck the State on October 28 and November 2, damaged horticulture crops across 29,960 hectares in 18 districts, affecting 71,576 farmers. The total estimated financial loss stood at Rs. 1,092.90 crore.

The Chief Minister requested financial assistance of Rs. 96.33 crore to restore damaged orchards and support affected farmers. Banana plantations suffered the most extensive damage.

The Chief Minister sought assistance at the rate of Rs. 44,000 per hectare under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) scheme for their restoration.

He also requested support for chilli and vegetable crops under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY). He further sought financial assistance from the Coconut Development Board for the restoration of coconut plantations, particularly trees whose crowns had been damaged, in Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, Bapatla and other districts. The restoration of coconut plantations is required across approximately 8,000 hectares.

The Chief Minister requested that the additional assistance of Rs. 96.33 crore be sanctioned for restoration activities covering a total area of 37,000 hectares.

In his letter, the Chief Minister explained that the Arnab cyclone damaged horticulture crops across 23,211 hectares in 215 mandals, with banana plantations alone accounting for 15,549 hectares.

The Murasu cyclone, meanwhile, damaged horticulture crops across 6,748 hectares in 108 mandals. Farmers in Palnadu, Guntur, Bapatla, Eluru and East Godavari districts suffered losses to various horticulture crops.

Emphasising the need to restore damaged plantations and minimise long-term economic losses to farmers, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu urged the Union Government to extend assistance at the earliest.