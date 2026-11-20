

Two House Democrats have opened an inquiry into whether Nvidia sought to influence the Commerce Department's investigation of Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed.

Representatives Gregory Meeks (D-NY) and Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) have asked Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to provide answers and relevant documents by December 1. The report said Nvidia contacted Commerce investigators in August 2025 after the department had requested records on the company's sales to Megaspeed.

Two House Democrats have reportedly opened an inquiry into whether Nvidia (NVDA) sought to influence the Commerce Department's investigation of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud company suspected of illegally diverting advanced chips to China.

According to a Reuters report, Representatives Gregory Meeks (D-NY), ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Thursday seeking answers and relevant documents by December 1.

The lawmakers want to know whether the Commerce Department allowed a major U.S. company with financial and personal ties to the Trump administration to interfere in an enforcement matter.

NVDA stock price performance month-to-date on November 20 as of 7:15 a.m. ET. | Source: Koyfin

NVDA stock was down 2% in pre-market trade, on track to log a seven-day losing streak. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Nvidia remained in 'extremely bullish' territory over the past day, accompanied by 'extremely high' levels of chatter.

Nvidia and Megaspeed had not responded to Stocktwits' request for comment at the time of writing.

Democrats Question Nvidia's Contact With Commerce Investigators

“The U.S. public and Congress deserve a full accounting of what happened,” the lawmakers wrote, according to Reuters.

The inquiry centers in part on Nvidia's communications with Commerce Department investigators. Reuters reported that Nvidia contacted department employees directly in August 2025 and requested a meeting with one of them. The company reportedly told the employees that Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler had authorized it to communicate with them.

The contact came after Commerce investigators requested records from Nvidia in May 2025 concerning sales to Megaspeed. The following month, U.S. investigators, working with Singaporean authorities, conducted an on-site inspection at the cloud company.

Megaspeed, Nvidia Investigation Timeline

The Commerce Department began investigating Megaspeed in 2024 over potential export-control violations, according to a joint statement from the Commerce and Justice departments earlier this week. Nvidia later placed Megaspeed on its“no sell” list in June 2025, the statement said. The Justice Department subsequently took the lead in the criminal investigation.

Nvidia told Reuters that, as an American company, it consults with Commerce officials to provide information, answer questions and seek guidance. The company added that it looks forward to“engaging with Congress on this matter.”

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security said it conducts enforcement“strictly by the book,” according to Reuters. Megaspeed told Reuters that it complies with all applicable laws, including U.S. export-control requirements.

Nvidia Faces Wider Congressional Scrutiny Ahead Of December Interviews

The latest inquiry comes amid broader congressional scrutiny of Nvidia, its sales of advanced chips and the Commerce Department's handling of suspected diversion to China.

On Tuesday, representatives Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Meeks and Kamlager-Dove sent a separate letter to Brandon Lutnick, chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald, seeking records related to the firm's Nvidia holdings and its business interests in China and Southeast Asia.

The lawmakers also questioned whether Commerce Secretary Lutnick's decisions on export controls may have been influenced by the firm's financial interests. The letter was addressed to Brandon Lutnick, not the Commerce Secretary.

Nvidia is also facing questions from House committees investigating whether Chinese actors obtained access to its advanced chips. Former CEO Jensen Huang agreed to a closed-door, transcribed interview with the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and China Select committees on December 1. Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter is scheduled to appear before the panels on December 2.

Separately, Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, has asked Huang to testify before the panel on December 3 and Lutnick to appear on December 10.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee has also opened its own inquiry. Chairman Brett Guthrie (R-KY) sent a letter to Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress on Wednesday, requesting a briefing by December 2 on the company's role in the Megaspeed matter and its export-compliance controls.

Guthrie also sent separate letters to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler, seeking briefings on the department's handling of the case.

The scrutiny now spans three separate congressional efforts.

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