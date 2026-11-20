Gold and silver prices extended losses on Friday with gold falling to Rs 1,29,300/10 grams in Delhi and silver dropping to Rs 1.58 lakh/kg. Stronger US dollar, Federal Reserve rate hike expectation and investors raising cash fuelled the sell-off.

Gold and silver prices continued their steep decline on Friday, extending a sell-off that has wiped out a significant part of their recent gains. Gold prices in Delhi fell by Rs 5,200 to Rs 1,29,300 per 10 grams, marking the ninth consecutive session of losses. Silver also came under heavy pressure, dropping to Rs 1.58 lakh per kg from Rs 1.62 lakh in the previous session.

The correction has been driven by a combination of a stronger US dollar, expectations of a possible interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, weak demand and investors selling precious metals to raise cash.

The decline has not been limited to India. Gold and silver have also witnessed sustained selling in international markets, with both metals falling to their lowest levels since September 2025, according to the market data provided.

According to local traders, 99.9 per cent pure gold declined by Rs 5,200 to Rs 1,29,300 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, compared with Rs 1,34,500 on Thursday.

Gold futures also recorded a sharp fall. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December contracts declined by Rs 4,683, or 3.67 per cent, to Rs 1,22,769 per 10 grams. The fall came amid weak spot demand.

In international trade, gold futures in New York fell 3.53 per cent to USD 3,555.52 per ounce. Spot gold declined by USD 38.99 to USD 3,586.32 per ounce.

Silver prices were equally affected. The white metal dropped to Rs 1.58 lakh per kg in the domestic market, while international spot silver fell nearly 1 per cent to USD 42.62 per ounce.

1. Strong US dollar puts pressure on bullion

One of the major reasons behind the decline is the strengthening US dollar. According to Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research at Kotak NEO, investors across global financial markets are increasingly moving towards the dollar to secure liquidity.

The dollar index was trading near 104, its highest level in around 19 months, according to Banerjee. Since gold and silver are priced internationally in dollars, a stronger American currency makes these metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies, potentially reducing demand.

2. US Federal Reserve rate hike expectations

Expectations of a possible interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve have also weighed on precious metals.

Gold and silver do not offer regular interest payments. Therefore, when interest rates rise or investors expect them to increase, interest-bearing investments can become more attractive.

This reduces the appeal of holding precious metals, adding to selling pressure.

3. Investors are selling assets to raise cash

The current correction is part of a wider sell-off across global financial markets, rather than an isolated fall in bullion.

Banerjee said selling pressure had spread to equities, cryptocurrencies, copper and other base metals. He explained that speculative investors were reducing their exposure, while some inventory holders could be selling assets to raise cash.

Producers are also increasingly looking to hedge against further price declines. These developments are reinforcing one another and adding to the downward pressure on precious metals.

He compared the current situation with January, when aggressive buying pushed gold and silver to record highs. According to him, the market is now witnessing the opposite trend, with selling becoming increasingly urgent.

4. Weak demand adds to the pressure

Weak spot demand has further contributed to the decline. Analysts said the sharp correction has encouraged some consumers to return to the market, particularly those who had been waiting for lower prices.

Darshan Desai, CEO of Aspect Bullion and Refinery, said the recent correction had created some buying interest among consumers. However, retail demand remained cautious, with buyers preferring smaller and staggered purchases instead of bulk buying.

Silver has witnessed a sharper decline than gold during the correction.

Market experts believe volatility could continue in the coming days. The direction of precious metals will largely depend on US economic data, Federal Reserve interest rate expectations, dollar movements and global investor sentiment.

Desai said lower prices could encourage consumer purchases, but buyers were likely to remain cautious until there was greater clarity on international developments.

Banerjee also warned that an oversold market could continue falling if the urgency to sell remained stronger than the willingness of buyers to enter at lower prices.

For investors and jewellery buyers, the recent correction has created more favourable entry levels, but experts caution that a further decline cannot be ruled out.

(With inputs from agencies)