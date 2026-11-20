MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUIGANG, China, Nov. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From November 13 to 15, 2026, a series of events marking Guigang's celebration of the Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival, themed "Squab Shining in Gangnan, Celebrating the Harvest," were held by the People's Government of Gangnan District, Guigang City. Representatives from industry associations, leading enterprises, purchasers, large-scale breeders and farmers gathered to share the joy of a bumper harvest and explore business opportunities for cooperation. A series of supporting activities were staged during the event, including a showcase and sale of premium agricultural products, e-commerce livestreaming to help farmers, squab tasting, agricultural science outreach, and fun interactive competitions for farmers. Many catering professionals took part in a skills competition featuring Gangnan squab as the main ingredient, cooking squab dishes and local snacks on the spot and drawing visitors to sample the delicacies.

As a core segment of Gangnan District's "Five Valleys" industries, the squab (meat pigeon) sector is a pillar industry that the district has cultivated over many years to boost local prosperity. In 2026, the district's squab output is expected to exceed 15 million birds. Yin Chongyong, Secretary of the Gangnan District Committee, said the district will focus on upgrading its entire industrial chain, giving priority to attracting high-quality projects in large-scale and standardized breeding, deep and intensive processing, ready-to-cook food R&D, comprehensive utilization of pigeon by-products, cold-chain logistics and brand marketing. By closing gaps in deep processing, extending the industrial chain and enhancing the value chain, the district aims to build a distinctive squab industry cluster with an output value exceeding one billion yuan, polish the golden brand of "Guigang Squab," and drive the integrated development of thriving industries, a stronger district and wealthier residents.

Gangnan District sits at the intersection of the Xijiang Golden Waterway and the Pinglu Canal Economic Belt, and is known as the "Land of Selenium-Rich Agriculture." In recent years, the district has consistently taken distinctive agriculture as the core of its efforts to enrich the people and strengthen the district, emphasizing both the attraction of major projects and leading enterprises and the cultivation of local ones. It is focused on building the competitive "Five Valleys" industry clusters - the egg, pigeon, fishery, mushroom and medicinal-herb valley - and accelerating the development of a modern agricultural industrial system that integrates farming, breeding and processing, connects production, supply and marketing, and deeply merges agriculture, culture and tourism. In the first three quarters of 2026, the district's total output value of agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery grew by 7.2 percent year on year, the fastest in Guigang, reflecting steady progress in the agricultural sector. After more than four decades of sustained development, the district has built 16 large-scale, standardized squab breeding bases and nurtured a number of local leading enterprises, including nine backbone companies each with an annual output of over one million birds. Breeding is concentrated in core areas including Zhanjiang, Dongjin and Muge, enabling clustered development and resource sharing. The Gangnan District Modern Agricultural Industrial Park (Squab) was successfully selected as a 2026 autonomous region-level modern agricultural industrial park. With a designed annual breeding capacity of over 35 million birds, the district is set to become Guangxi's largest core production area for selenium-rich squab once all facilities are fully operational.

CONTACT: Contact person: Mr. Zeng, Tel: 86-10-63074558