NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that presentations from the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference held on November 18th & 19th, 2026, are now available for on-demand viewing.

The two-day conference featured companies across sectors including technology, industrials, energy and natural resources. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to view the presentations online.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from each company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through November 24th.

SCHEDULE 1x1 MEETINGS HERE

Participating Companies

Company Ticker(s) MetaOptics Ltd. OTCQX: MOTLY, MEAOF | SGX: 9MT First Phosphate Corp. OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE, Nasdaq: PHOS T Stamp Inc. Nasdaq: IDAI Hypercharge Networks Corp. OTCQB: HCNWF | TSXV: HC Sulnox Group Plc OTCQX: SNOXF | AQSE: SNOX NexTech3D.AI Corp. OTCQB: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR Elevate Service Group Inc. OTCQB: ESVCF | TSXV: SERV PHX Energy Services Corp. OTCQB: PHXHF | TSX: PHX Sol Strategies, Inc. Nasdaq: STKE Hawkeye Digital, Inc. OTCID: HWKE JOST Werke SE OTCQX: JSTWF | FSE: JST Data Communications Management Corp. OTCQX: DCMDF | TSX: DCM Betolar OYJ OTCQX: BTLRF | Nasdaq Helsinki: BETOLA AXP Energy Ltd. OTCID: AUNXF | ASX: AXP Hemostemix Inc. OTCQB: HMTXF | TSXV: HEM Good Purpose Investments Inc. OTCQB: GPINF | CSE: GPIN Base Carbon Inc. OTCQX: BCBNF | CBOE Canada: BCBN Renforth Resources, Inc. OTC: RFHRF | FSE: RFR General Fusion Group Ltd. Nasdaq: GFUZ Helium Evolution Inc. OTCQB: HEEVF | TSXV: HEVI Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. OTCQX: DBHL INEO Tech Corp. OTCQB: INEOF | TSXV: INEO Conavi Medical Corp. OTCQB: CNVIF | TSXV: CNVI

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors. Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc.

+1 (212) 896-4428

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Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

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