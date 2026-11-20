Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available On Demand
|Company
|Ticker(s)
|MetaOptics Ltd.
|OTCQX: MOTLY, MEAOF | SGX: 9MT
|First Phosphate Corp.
|OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE, Nasdaq: PHOS
|T Stamp Inc.
|Nasdaq: IDAI
|Hypercharge Networks Corp.
|OTCQB: HCNWF | TSXV: HC
|Sulnox Group Plc
|OTCQX: SNOXF | AQSE: SNOX
|NexTech3D.AI Corp.
|OTCQB: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR
|Elevate Service Group Inc.
|OTCQB: ESVCF | TSXV: SERV
|PHX Energy Services Corp.
|OTCQB: PHXHF | TSX: PHX
|Sol Strategies, Inc.
|Nasdaq: STKE
|Hawkeye Digital, Inc.
|OTCID: HWKE
|JOST Werke SE
|OTCQX: JSTWF | FSE: JST
|Data Communications Management Corp.
|OTCQX: DCMDF | TSX: DCM
|Betolar OYJ
|OTCQX: BTLRF | Nasdaq Helsinki: BETOLA
|AXP Energy Ltd.
|OTCID: AUNXF | ASX: AXP
|Hemostemix Inc.
|OTCQB: HMTXF | TSXV: HEM
|Good Purpose Investments Inc.
|OTCQB: GPINF | CSE: GPIN
|Base Carbon Inc.
|OTCQX: BCBNF | CBOE Canada: BCBN
|Renforth Resources, Inc.
|OTC: RFHRF | FSE: RFR
|General Fusion Group Ltd.
|Nasdaq: GFUZ
|Helium Evolution Inc.
|OTCQB: HEEVF | TSXV: HEVI
|Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc.
|OTCQX: DBHL
|INEO Tech Corp.
|OTCQB: INEOF | TSXV: INEO
|Conavi Medical Corp.
|OTCQB: CNVIF | TSXV: CNVI
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit .
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors. Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc.
+1 (212) 896-4428
...
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
...
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