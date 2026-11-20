MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revenue up 11.5%, gross margin 83.3% and income from operations up 23.7%.

REDWOOD CITY, CA, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB: BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing remote cardiac monitoring solutions, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, ended September 30, 2026.

Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Biotricity Founder and CEO, said, "Our second quarter delivered year-over-year growth in technology fee revenue, a higher gross margin and operating leverage. Revenue grew 11.5%, gross margin expanded to 83.3% and income from operations rose 23.7%, as gross profit growth outpaced higher operating expenses, including the timing of research and development activities."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Highlights (compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2026)



Revenue increased 11.5% to $4.33 million. Technology fee revenue, the majority of which is recurring, increased 13.3% to $3.98 million, or 91.8% of total revenue (prior-year quarter: 90.4%).

Gross margin improved to 83.3% from 81.9%, driven by technology fee gross margin of 85.5% (prior-year quarter: 82.3%). Gross profit increased 13.4% to $3.61 million.

Operating expenses increased 12.5% to $3.27 million, primarily due to a 46.7% increase in research and development expenses to $0.88 million; selling, general and administrative expenses increased 3.5% from increased sales. Income from operations increased 23.7% to $339 thousand, an operating margin of 7.8% (prior-year quarter: 7.0%). Net loss before dividends was $0.81 million (prior-year quarter: $0.69 million), including a $151 thousand non-cash loss on the change in fair value of derivative liabilities. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $0.95 million, or $(0.046) per share, compared to $0.77 million, or $(0.029) per share, on fewer weighted average shares.



Six-Month Highlights (compared to the prior-year period)



Revenue increased 11.0% to $8.61 million, driven by an 18.3% increase in technology fee revenue. Gross margin improved to 82.9% from 81.2%.

Net loss before dividends was $1.77 million (prior-year period: $1.36 million). Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $2.02 million, or $(0.092) per share, compared to $1.53 million, or $(0.057) per share. Net cash provided by operating activities was $511 thousand (prior-year period: $42 thousand), primarily reflecting higher accounts payable, accrued liabilities and collections of accounts receivable.



Corporate Developments



The Company signed a national distribution agreement, subject to a successful pilot program, where the partner will fund commercial expansion in exchange for a 30% distribution margin. The 18-month pilot was officially kicked off in October and is restricted to 6 states. Upon a successful pilot, the program will be expanded.

In October 2026, the Company was selected to provide cardiac screenings to patients in low-income communities and developing countries under a charitably funded program. The Company will be paid in advance at its standard commercial rates and currently expects the program to involve the deployment of at least 1,000 devices; there can be no assurance as to the timing or extent of deployment or the revenue ultimately recognized. Successfully established a long-term inventory financing program to fund production.



Full results are included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, filed on November 16, 2026 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at .

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic cardiac care. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for cardiac conditions. The Company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which can generally be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "seek" and similar expressions. These include statements regarding expected growth in technology fee revenue, gross margin and operating efficiency; the scope and timing of the cardiac screening program and related device deployment; the refinancing of the Company's term loan; and further forbearance from its term lender. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; its ability to refinance its term loan or obtain further forbearance, and the lender's ability to terminate the forbearance and accelerate the term loan; dilution from warrants issuable to the lender if the refinancing is not completed by December 31, 2026; the timing and extent of device deployment and revenue recognition under the cardiac screening program, the continued availability of charitable funding and any foreign regulatory authorizations required to deploy devices outside the United States; seasonality and concentration of revenue in technology fees; its ability to obtain additional financing; the time and resources required to develop its products; government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry; competition; and the volatility and limited liquidity of its stock. These and other factors are described in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

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SOURCE: Biotricity Inc.