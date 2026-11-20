MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringGreen is celebrating franchise owner Rob Leiner as he marks 20 years with the company and renews his franchise agreement, continuing a business journey that began with a desire for greater flexibility and the opportunity to build something of his own.

Before joining SpringGreen, Leiner spent more than 17 years in management with Target. With a young family and the demanding schedule of retail, he was ready for a change and had always been interested in owning a business.

He saw the company's flex-start model as an opportunity to transition into business ownership while keeping a job and allowing his family to move back home to Minnesota.

“The flexibility of ownership compared to working for a large corporate company was a big draw for me,” Leiner said.“Over the last 20 years, I'm most proud of our business growth and the successes we've had with our team. Our leadership team is second to none, and keeping our standards high is a must.”









Operating in Minnesota brings a unique challenge, with a service season that typically lasts about seven months. Despite the five-month break, Leiner has retained strong team members and completed all the scheduled work over his 20 years with SpringGreen. He credits that consistency to being selective about who joins the business and maintaining high standards across his leadership team.

“Reaching 20 years as a SpringGreen owner is a tremendous milestone, and Rob has built a business and leadership team he can be proud of,” said Brad Johnson, President of SpringGreen.“His decision to renew reflects the strength of what he has built and his commitment to making sure that success continues well into the future.”

As Leiner begins another term, retirement is eventually on the horizon. His focus is on building a team that can step in and keep the business successful well into the future.

About SpringGreen

SpringGreen is a national franchise specializing in lawn care, tree care and pest control services. With 50 years of industry experience, SpringGreen provides franchise owners with the tools, training and support to build and grow their businesses. To learn more, visit

For Local Service Inquiries

Visit spring-green.com/lawn-care-locations/eden-prairie-area/

or call (952) 442-5300

Media Contact

Jennifer Banike

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