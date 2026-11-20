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Alm. Brand A/S (the“ Company”) has today published a listing prospectus prepared in connection with the application for admission to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S' regulated market of the DKK 900,000,000 Floating Rate Subordinated Callable Tier 2 Capital Notes (the“ June Notes”) and the DKK 100,000,000 Floating Rate Subordinated Callable Tier 2 Capital Notes (the“ October Notes” and together with the June Notes, the“ Notes”). The June Notes were issued on 23 June 2026 and the October Notes were issued on 8 October 2026.

The first day of trading is expected to be 23 November 2026.

The prospectus is available on the Company's website: link

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

Attachment

AS 66 - Alm. Brand AS publishes prospectus in connection with admission to trading of Floating Rate Subordinated Callable Tier 2 Capital Notes