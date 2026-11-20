MENAFN - IANS) Suva, Nov 20 (IANS) The Fijian government is developing three key frameworks to regulate the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) across the civil service as the country accelerates efforts to digitise public services.

The initiative forms part of Fiji's broader digital transformation agenda aimed at building a digital economy, improving government efficiency and making public services more accessible to citizens.

Fijian Minister for Communications Ioane Naivalurua said on Friday that the frameworks would establish clear guidelines for the adoption and application of AI across government institutions, ensuring that technological innovation is supported by ethical standards, transparency and accountability, Xinhua News Agency reported.

He said this would help public servants use AI responsibly while ensuring that its application remains consistent with government priorities and public expectations.

The three proposed instruments are the Fiji Civil Service AI Policy, the AI Competency Framework and the AI Governance Framework.

The initiative is aligned with Fiji's National Digital Strategy 2025-2030, which identifies digital infrastructure, digital inclusion, innovation-led economic growth, smart governance and digital public services as key priorities for national development.

Under the strategy, the government is pursuing the development of a more integrated digital government system, including a unified online services portal, improved data-sharing arrangements and stronger cybersecurity capabilities.

A government-wide assessment has identified 788 services across ministries and agencies, with 385 targeted for digitisation by 2030.

The digital transformation drive is also expected to reduce administrative costs, minimise paperwork and waiting times, and improve access to government services, particularly for people in remote and maritime communities.

In August, Fiji's Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua told parliament that the government was moving forward with a number of initiatives under the National Digital Strategy 2025-2030 and National Cybersecurity and Resilience Strategy 2026-2031, adding that the National Identification Initiative is also progressing.

The country's cybersecurity capabilities have also been strengthened through the establishment of Fiji's National Computer Emergency Response Team and a 24/7 Government Network and Security Operations Centre, Naivalurua noted.

He added that work is continuing on the Online Safety Law Review, with a focus on protecting children online, while the Data Protection law is also advancing.

These initiatives form part of the government's broader efforts to strengthen digital infrastructure, improve access to services and build the skills and cybersecurity capabilities needed for Fiji's growing digital economy, the minister said.