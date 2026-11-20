MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin on Friday recalled his early meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 2010 and 2012, while applauding the latter's ability to understand public sentiments and connect with party workers.

Addressing the launch event of a book by author Amitabh Sinha, Nabin recalled the moments following a major bomb blast at a BJP rally in Patna on October 27, 2013.

He mentioned that PM Modi was scheduled to attend that rally.

"Following the blasts, everyone was concerned about his security. At the time, as a local MLA, I was responsible for managing arrangements at the airport from a protocol standpoint. Along with me were Suryanandan Kushwaha and our senior leader and the then Minister Giriraj Singh. Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister first sought a detailed briefing on the incident and all related arrangements," the BJP Chief said.

Nabin recalled that when discussions arose about whether Prime Minister Modi should proceed to the rally under such circumstances, the latter made it clear that if he did not go, the situation there could worsen and law and order might be disrupted.

"He (PM Modi) emphasised that it was essential for him to attend the rally. Upon reaching the venue, he managed and controlled the circumstances effectively, which could have otherwise taken a dangerous turn. By assessing the gravity of the incident and through his leadership, he handled it successfully and prevented what could have become a much bigger tragedy," he said.

He also remembered that PM Modi had paid a visit during the national executive committee meeting in Bihar in 2010.

"At that time, the layout of Patna Airport was such that vehicles could enter directly inside and pick up passengers. PM Modi remarked that many party workers would be waiting outside, which we admitted. He then said, 'Let us meet them as we leave.' Many senior leaders usually followed strict protocol, but he chose to break from protocol to meet party workers," Nabin said.

"I noticed that quality in him personally at that time," he added.

The BJP Chief said that for him this small recollection connects closely with the way Prime Minister Modi's story and personality has been portrayed by Amitabh Sinha is his book 'Kuchh Kahi, Kuchh Ankahi'.

"PM Modi's ability to understand public sentiment and his way of connecting with party workers are truly remarkable," he added.

Recalling another meeting with PM Modi, the BJP Chief said: "Later, in 2012, I met him again on a public platform, where he spoke to me directly and made two remarks that I would like to share with all of you today."

"At that time, I did not know how well he (PM Modi) knew me. I had only seen and listened to him from a distance. On that occasion, PM Modi said that the people who come here (to Gujarat) do not come merely to meet him and rather it is his and the people's sentiments for Gujarat which plays the binding factor," he said while mentioning that then-BJP Mahila Morcha President Smriti Irani was also present at the occasion.

Nabin shared that PM Modi had then said that he associates himself with the spirit of the state, and connects with people through that shared sentiment.

He also said that the second point made by the Prime Minister back then was, "in the years ahead, it would not be easy for politicians to connect with people and mobilise them".

According to Nabin, PM Modi had emphasised that leadership would increasingly depend on the ability to build genuine connections with people and unite them around a shared vision and purpose.

"Today, 15 years later, this same sentiment is visible across the country," the BJP Chief asserted, calling it the result of PM Modi's effective leadership.