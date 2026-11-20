MENAFN - IANS) Dharamsala, Nov 20 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched a sharp attack on the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, accusing its previous government of neglecting the state's interests and handing over valuable public assets to industrialists at throwaway prices.

Replying to a discussion on an adjournment motion in the state Assembly here, which lasted nearly nine and a half hours, Sukhu accused the BJP of misleading the public and alleged that large-scale irregularities had taken place during its tenure.

Following the Chief Minister's reply, the Opposition's motion was rejected by a voice vote. The discussion on the adjournment motion had begun on Tuesday.

Before Sukhu could begin his reply on Friday, BJP legislators started raising slogans from their seats, demanding that three of their members be allowed to speak.

As the Chief Minister continued his address, Opposition members entered the Well of the House and continued their protest. After nearly 55 minutes of sloganeering, BJP legislators walked out of the Assembly.

Rejecting allegations of political vendetta, Sukhu said his government had not registered cases against any individual out of political animosity.

“The BJP is running a shop of lies,” he said, adding that corruption had taken place during the previous BJP government's tenure.

The Chief Minister alleged that around 5,000 bighas had been allotted to industries under customised packages during the BJP regime, with stamp duty exemptions granted as well.

He claimed that these concessions had caused a revenue loss of approximately Rs 400-500 crore to the state. He further alleged that around 300 bighas had been allotted to industries at a rate of just Re 1 per square metre, raising concerns that the land could subsequently be used for real estate activities.

Sukhu also cited the allotment of 150 bighas to Indo Pharma at a nominal lease amount and 124 bighas to a film company in Manali, along with a stamp duty waiver.

The Chief Minister said the state government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate benami land transactions near Gaggal Airport.

He asserted that land involved in such transactions would be vested in the government and subsequently made available for the benefit of residents.

Highlighting his government's development initiatives, Sukhu said development work had continued despite challenging circumstances. He announced that the government would purchase 1,000 electric buses over the next six months.

The Chief Minister said the electric buses purchased so far carried a 12-year guarantee and that the government had not yet made the payment.

He added that if any defects were detected in the buses, the government would withhold payment. Sukhu said his government had secured a significant victory in the Wildflower Hall case, which would generate annual revenue of Rs 35-40 crore for the state.

He also said Himachal Pradesh was entitled to receive approximately Rs 20,000 crore over 20 years in connection with its share in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

The Chief Minister credited the government's strong political resolve for its success in matters concerning the Kishau project.

Taking another swipe at the opposition, Sukhu said the BJP was struggling with internal factionalism and had brought the adjournment motion to achieve its political objectives.

He maintained that the state had effectively been“on sale” during the previous BJP government's tenure and accused the opposition of overlooking the interests of Himachal Pradesh.