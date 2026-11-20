MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 20 (IANS) The 'Tilak' ceremony of Mokama MLA Anant Singh's daughter, Shivangi Singh was held on Friday at the family's residence in Nadwan village under Barh subdivision of Bihar's Patna district, amid traditional rituals, auspicious songs and elaborate preparations. However, what caught people's attention was the 100-vehicle convoy to Danapur for the main 'Tilak' even.

The ceremonies began with women and family members performing traditional puja and singing auspicious songs.

Shivangi's younger brother, Abhinav, who is also scheduled to undergo his 'upanayana (sacred thread)' ceremony, was present during the rituals.

As part of the customary ceremonies, the bride-to-be was presented with clothes, jewellery, sweets, fruits and 'shagun (auspicious cash token)'.

Women of the family performed the rituals, applied a 'Tilak' to her forehead, performed 'aarti' and gave her blessings for a happy married life.

Several relatives and family members attended the ceremony.

Preparations for the event had been underway at the residence for several days.

A variety of sweets were prepared to welcome the guests, while a luxury Range Rover reportedly worth a few crores was arranged as a gift for the groom.

After the completion of the rituals at Nadwan, Anant Singh left for Danapur in Patna with family members and a large convoy for the main 'Tilak' event.

The convoy, which departed at around 3 p.m. on Friday, comprised more than 100 vehicles, drawing attention along the route.

The 'Tilak-phaldan' ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday night at a resort in Danapur.

Extensive arrangements have been made at the venue to accommodate the large number of guests expected to attend.

The groom's family has also made preparations to welcome the bride's relatives and other invitees.

The ceremony marks an important pre-wedding occasion for the family ahead of Shivangi's marriage, scheduled for November 25.

The wedding preparations have attracted considerable attention, particularly because of Anant Singh's political profile and the scale of arrangements being made for the celebrations.

From traditional rituals at the ancestral residence to the elaborate gathering planned in Danapur, the family is observing the occasion with customary ceremonies and grand hospitality.