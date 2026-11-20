MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 20 (IANS) The makers of director Siddharth's upcoming crime drama, 'City of Gold', featuring actor Vikram Prabhu in the lead, on Friday announced that shooting for their film had now been wrapped.

The makers also released a 'wrap video' on the occasion and made it clear that the film would be hitting screens next year.

Producer Raahul of Romeo Pictures took to his X timeline to make the announcement. He wrote, "And that's a wrap for #CityOfGold. Catch the BTS video dropping today at 6 PM. Romeo Pictures presents #VikramPrabhu26

@iamVikramPrabhu. Produced by @mynameisraahul @Romeopictures_. The young Maestro @u1recordsoffl @thisisysr. Directed by @just_sid_here."

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had, in September this year, announced their film's title. They had then released a glimpse video that showed that the film would look to narrate the grim story behind every single gram of gold out in the market.

The glimpse video released then showed government authorities getting a tip off about gold being smuggled into Coimbatore. But then, the magnitude of the whole operation is so huge that even authorities feel that a crime of this proportion is not possible. An officer is heard saying, "Is this cinema for them to smuggle gold in lorries from one state to another?"

Even as gold prices continue to soar consistently, we hear one of the smugglers saying, "There is nothing that is impossible here."

The glimpse video shows that there is a market for gold and the one calling the shots in this market is a person who is intent on acquiring respect. "All those hands here have to salute us in respect," we hear him saying.

Meanwhile, Vikram Prabhu's character is seen working in this market of gold. The glimpse video also features several grim action scenes.

At one point, we hear Vikram Prabhu say, "Can you believe it if we told you that the one gram of gold that you hold in your hand would have claimed at least a minimum of one person's life before reaching your hand? That is gold. That is what this world is. And that is what this film's story is all about."

It may be recalled that shooting for the film had begun in June this year.

Along with Vikram Prabhu, the film will also feature producer Raahul and actresses Shivathmika Rajashekhar and Amala Shaji in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, music for the film is by Yuvan Shankar Raja while cinematography is by Karthick Sharaj. Editing for the film will be by Arul Moses A and art direction is by Hari Haran PS. Stunts in the film have been choreographed by Dinesh Kasi.

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IANS

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