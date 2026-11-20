MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 20 (IANS) The Gujarat government has eased regulations for homestay businesses, increasing the maximum number of permitted rooms from six to nine and removing the requirement for owners to reside on the premises, as part of efforts to encourage local entrepreneurship and expand community-based tourism.

The revised provisions, announced by the state Tourism Department on Friday, also allow homestay owners to appoint authorised managers to oversee operations.

The requirement to submit a police verification certificate at the time of registration has been waived, although existing tourist safety regulations will remain in force.

The changes have been introduced under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, with the stated objective of improving 'ease of doing business' and allowing more local residents to participate in the state's tourism economy.

Under the revised policy, homestay registrations will remain valid for two years. Owners can renew their registrations online through a self-declaration facility, without the need for a physical inspection.

However, the department may conduct risk-based or random inspections when required. Physical inspections will no longer be mandatory as part of the renewal process.

The government has also sought to simplify the registration process by moving it online. Interested property owners can apply through the Tourism Department's portal.

Alongside the regulatory changes, Gujarat Tourism Corporation Limited has organised a guidance workshop to help interested residents establish and operate homestay businesses.

The workshop will cover aspects such as business planning, pricing, digital marketing and tourism activities based on local culture.

The initiative is particularly aimed at residents living near tourist destinations who wish to convert their properties into homestays. Participants can register for the workshop through the Gujarat Tourism website.

The policy changes come amid an increase in the number of registered homestays in the state. According to the Tourism Department, Gujarat had 148 homestays in 2025-26, a figure that rose to 304 in 2026-27, marking a 105.4 per cent increase.

The government has attributed the growth to greater interest among residents in homestay businesses, supported by entrepreneurship-friendly policies and simplified approval procedures.

The broader objective of the revised framework is to offer visitors an opportunity to experience Gujarat's heritage, traditions and local lifestyles while creating additional livelihood opportunities for residents.

By allowing larger homestay operations and reducing administrative requirements, the state aims to encourage more households to participate in tourism-related economic activities.