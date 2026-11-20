MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Friday that the NDA candidate must win the forthcoming by-election in Hiriyur and that he had conveyed the ground situation in the Assembly constituency to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during their meeting in New Delhi.

Speaking to reporters near his residence in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said that senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka was not his enemy and that the two shared a cordial friendship.

He added that all relevant information regarding the Hiriyur by-election had been provided to Home Minister Amit Shah and that the state leaders would discuss the matter internally before arriving at a decision.

"What is there to discuss publicly? Let us sit together behind closed doors, discuss and take a decision. This is not a question of my personal prestige. Just as NDA candidates won all four Legislative Council seats, I want an NDA candidate to win in Hiriyur. I have conveyed the same to Home Minister Amit Shah and provided him with the ground report from the Assembly constituency," he said.

LoP Ashoka had added that BJP would field its candidate in Hiriyur and the party will convince Kumaraswamy in this regard.

Saying that the NDA alliance in Karnataka was strong, Kumaraswamy said the alliance was jointly fighting against the alleged misgovernance of the Congress-led state government.

He added that he had no personal insistence that the JD-S should get the ticket and was in no hurry to take a decision.

"I have fought against the Karnataka government on several issues, including the Bidadi township, NICE project, KPSC and the sting operation controversy. I have criticised the state government strongly and have also faced severe criticism in return. Home Minister Amit Shah is aware of all these developments," he said.

Recalling his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kumaraswamy said the Union Home Minister had briefly discussed developments in Karnataka with him during the Council of Ministers meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and asked him to meet the following day.

Accordingly, he met Union Minister Shah on Thursday evening in Delhi and discussed the Hiriyur by-election and various political developments in the state, he added.

Kumaraswamy said Union Minister Shah had given him some important directions, which he would follow while also holding discussions with Karnataka BJP leaders.

"Rather than insisting that our party (JD-S) should contest, our priority is that the (NDA) alliance should win the election. In Hiriyur, the Congress has appointed one Minister for each caste and is preparing to fight the election using its power and money. If we do not face them unitedly, they may win through unfair means," he alleged.

He said he had openly discussed all these aspects with Union Minister Amit Shah and explained the actual political situation in the Assembly constituency.

He also wanted to convey the same message to BJP leaders in the state, he added.

Kumaraswamy also launched a sharp attack on the Congress government over its handling of the ongoing protest by ASHA workers, questioning its priorities and alleged expenditure on Bharat Jodo organisations.

"Does the state government have money to give thousands of crores of rupees to Bharat Jodo organisations but not to fulfil the demands of ASHA workers?" he asked.

He alleged that the state government was wasting public money unnecessarily while ignoring ASHA workers, who were responsible for safeguarding public health and were currently staging an indefinite protest despite the cold, with their children accompanying them.

The state government appeared more interested in supporting Congress workers than addressing the grievances of ASHA workers, he alleged, accusing it of spending thousands of crores of rupees in public tax money.

Kumaraswamy demanded that the state government fulfil the demands of the ASHA workers, take steps to increase their honorarium and provide them with the necessary facilities.

"These (ASHA workers) women are sleeping on the streets. This is not something befitting a civilised government. The state government must respond to their concerns and provide them with the facilities they need," he said.

Recalling his earlier efforts to address their grievances, Kumaraswamy said that when ASHA workers staged protests in Karnataka a few months ago, he had arranged for them to visit New Delhi and meet the then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi.

He added that he had personally participated in those meetings, while Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had also made efforts to address their concerns.

"I am aware of the problems faced by these women and their demands. The state government must take their grievances seriously and resolve them," he said.