MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 20 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, on Friday staged a protest in Mohali, near here, against the alleged irregularities in the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) PCS Mains examination, demanding an immediate, time-bound CBI inquiry into what it termed a blatant betrayal of the deserving youth.

Led by BJP Mohali District President Sanjeev Vashisht, hundreds of youth workers raised slogans against the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, accusing it of systematically compromising merit and transparency in top state civil service recruitments.

Addressing protestors, Vashisht said that Thursday's Punjab and Haryana High Court stay on the PCS Mains results and interviews until December 16 has validated every allegation raised by aspirants.

“From issuing multiple roll numbers to a single candidate and unusual selection clustering from a single examination hall, to diluting mandatory Punjabi language requirements -- the AAP government has turned recruitment into a racket. Youth who burnt the midnight oil for years are being cheated while the Chief Minister remains silent,” he asserted, demanding that all examination centre CCTV footage be sealed immediately and the entire probe be handed over to the CBI.

Vashisht said that the AAP government came to power promising a corruption-free system and jobs for Punjab's youth, yet nearly every major recruitment drive has ended up stalled in courts due to manipulation and administrative failure.

“The BJP and its Yuva Morcha will not allow the future of hardworking Punjabi students to be auctioned off. If the government does not order an independent CBI probe and fix accountability immediately, our agitation will be intensified across every district of Punjab,” Vashisht warned.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday stayed the recruitment process for Punjab Civil Services (PCS) and Allied Services, following allegations of irregularities in the selection process conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission.

Justice Sandeep Moudgil passed the order while hearing petitions challenging the Mains examination result declared on November 4, in which 751 candidates were shortlisted.

The court issued notices to the respondents and fixed December 16 as the next date of hearing.