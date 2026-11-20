MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust and Alameda Healthcare Group have entered into a 10-year strategic affiliation agreement, marking the formal launch of a long-term collaboration between the two healthcare organisations. The signing ceremony took place on 17th November 2026 at the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt's residence in London. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The affiliation brings together Guy's and St Thomas', one of the UK's leading NHS Foundation Trusts, and Alameda Healthcare Group, one of Egypt's leading private healthcare providers, which operates a network of hospitals and specialist facilities across Greater Cairo. At the heart of the affiliation is a shared ambition to continually improve care for patients and create opportunities for clinical teams to learn from one another.

Beyond its direct benefits for patients and healthcare professionals, this affiliation also reflects the strong and longstanding relationship between the United Kingdom and Egypt and the important role healthcare can play in bringing the two countries closer together. It will create opportunities for Egyptian doctors and other healthcare professionals to train in the UK, develop specialist skills and bring their learning back to Egypt, strengthening clinical capability and supporting improvements in patient care.

The agreement includes an exclusive co-branding arrangement, enabling the authorised use of the Guy's and St Thomas' Specialist Care name and logo across four Alameda hospitals: As-Salam International Hospital Maadi, As-Salam International Hospital New Cairo, Dar Al Fouad Hospital 6th of October and Dar Al Fouad Hospital Nasr City.

Alameda and Guy's and St Thomas' will work together to strengthen clinical practice and governance, patient safety and multidisciplinary care, while providing Alameda staff with access to specialist expertise, clinical skills development and second opinions. By sharing knowledge and international best practice, the affiliation will support the growth of Alameda's workforce and embed a culture of learning and continuous improvement across its hospitals.

The signing follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed in Cairo on 9th July 2026 and builds on 12 months of engagement between the two organisations.

During the event, Dame Amanda Pritchard, Chief Executive of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust commented.

“We are delighted to be entering into this strategic affiliation with Alameda Healthcare Group. This collaboration brings together two organisations with a shared commitment to clinical excellence, improving patient outcomes and investing in the future of healthcare delivery.

“One of the things that has impressed us most during our engagement with Alameda has been the ambition of its leadership team and their determination to continue raising standards, developing services and investing in the future of healthcare in Egypt. As one of England's leading NHS organisations, we are proud to be able to share our expertise and experience to support that journey. But we are equally excited about what our own organisation can learn through this collaboration.”

“Through the affiliation we'll be supporting improvements in healthcare quality and assurance across Alameda's network of hospitals. This will create valuable opportunities for our own clinicians to learn from different healthcare systems, cultures and approaches, and ultimately benefit patients we treat in our hospitals at Guy's and St Thomas' in the UK.”

“We look forward to working with Alameda to develop a long-term relationship that supports patients, staff and healthcare systems in both countries.”

Dr Fahad Khater, Chairman and Owner of Alameda Healthcare Group, added.“This 10-year strategic affiliation with Guy's and St Thomas' represents a significant milestone in Alameda Healthcare Group's commitment to advancing clinical excellence and transforming healthcare delivery in Egypt.”

“What makes this affiliation particularly important is its long-term commitment and the depth of clinical collaboration it establishes. Our ambition is to go beyond a traditional international partnership and build a sustainable clinical relationship that brings international expertise, knowledge and best practices directly into our healthcare network.

“Through our agreed affiliation and co-branding arrangements, Guy's and St Thomas' Specialist Care will have a visible presence across four of our hospitals: the As-Salam International Hospitals in Maadi and New Cairo and the Dar Al Fouad Hospitals in 6th of October and Nasr City.”

“Over the next decade, our primary focus will be on enhancing clinical outcomes through strengthened clinical governance, structured multidisciplinary team working, quality assurance, clinical capacity building and access to specialist second opinions.”

“We will work together to support the adoption of international clinical best practices, strengthen patient safety, improve the management of complex cases and invest in the continuous professional development of our medical and healthcare teams.”

“Our ambition is to translate this affiliation into tangible and sustainable improvements in the quality of care, clinical outcomes and patient experience across the Alameda network.”