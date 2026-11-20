MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Nvidia's latest financial results exceeded market expectations, with revenue reaching $115.8 billion, up 103% year on year. The company also issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $130 billion, reflecting continued demand for AI infrastructure. However, its latest results have also brought attention to factors including declining gross margins, leadership uncertainty, rising supply commitments and questions around the sustainability of AI spending. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Commenting on the results,, said:

“Nvidia's first results since Jensen Huang's resignation beat expectations, with revenue of $115.8 billion, up 103% year on year, against an LSEG consensus of $109.1 billion, and fourth-quarter guidance of $130 billion sitting about $5 billion above the LSEG estimate, although that quarter includes an additional week. The more telling signal for the next phase of the AI cycle is the transition between product generations. Vera Rubin generated nearly $20 billion in its first quarter of production shipments, and sovereign AI revenue more than tripled year on year.

The key near-term pressure points sit in margins and financial commitments rather than headline demand. Adjusted gross margin is guided down to 71–72% from 74.9%, as memory costs and the early Rubin ramp weigh. Supply commitments have risen to $390 billion, while Nvidia has disclosed maximum gross exposure of $118 billion under guarantees supporting third-party infrastructure and financing arrangements. These guarantees represent contingent exposure rather than immediate cash outflows. The CEO search and independent board investigation add a separate layer of governance uncertainty.

For UAE investors, the connection is tangible: the planned 1GW Stargate UAE cluster in Abu Dhabi brings together G42 and international partners on Nvidia systems, placing the country directly within the sovereign demand now driving growth. Our view is that this reinforces the long-term opportunity across data centres, power and connectivity. For portfolios already concentrated in US mega-cap technology, however, position sizing and diversification matter, because a strong earnings beat does not remove exposure to one company's margins, leadership transition and financing commitments.”

, added:

Source for the industry numbers quoted: Bloomberg

“Nvidia's third-quarter results show that the leadership crisis has not hurt its business. Revenue rose 103% from a year earlier to $115.8 billion, ahead of the roughly $109 billion markets expected. Data centre sales more than doubled to $107.6 billion, and adjusted earnings of $2.68 per share beat the $2.47 forecast. The new Rubin chips brought in nearly $20 billion in their first quarter, easing concerns about the move to a new product generation.

The outlook was even stronger. Nvidia expects fourth-quarter sales of about $130 billion, well above the $125 billion consensus, and raised its fiscal 2028 growth target to 75% from 70%. It also added $150 billion to its share buyback programme. About $203 billion of supply commitments fall due in fiscal 2028, suggesting the growth target reflects production plans rather than an optimistic demand estimate. The board also ended speculation about Jensen Huang's return, saying it does not intend to reinstate him, and has hired a search firm to find a permanent CEO.

Some concerns remain. Gross margin is expected to fall to about 71.5% this quarter, from nearly 75%, as memory costs rise, before recovering to 72-73% next year as new pricing offsets those costs. Management did not repeat its earlier view that customer demand could roughly double, which makes supply, the availability of powered data centre sites and financing the key drivers of further upside. Nvidia has also stopped shipping its older Hopper chips to China, and fourth-quarter guidance excludes China. The company signalled more caution on investing in AI firms, which could reduce an important source of funding for the industry.

Shares are up about 2% in after-market hours. The results confirm that Nvidia's execution is intact, but leadership uncertainty and broader worries about AI spending are likely to limit near-term gains.”

Offering a further perspective,, said:

Source: NVIDIA, Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2027, 17 November 2026; analyst consensus as reported by Kiplinger and 24/7 Wall St.

“Nvidia's latest earnings exceeded market expectations, reflecting continued strong demand for AI infrastructure. Third-quarter revenue reached $115.8 billion, ahead of analysts' forecasts of around $109 billion, while adjusted earnings per share of $2.68 also beat expectations of $2.47. The strong performance was largely driven by its Data Centre business, suggesting that major technology companies are continuing to invest heavily in AI despite growing concerns over the sustainability of such spending.

Looking ahead, Nvidia's revenue guidance of $130 billion for the next quarter (which includes an additional week) indicates that the company expects demand to remain strong. However, expectations are already high, and investors will be watching closely to see whether the company can maintain its growth and profit margins. While the results provide some reassurance about the strength of the AI sector, concerns around elevated valuations and whether current levels of AI investment can be sustained over the longer term are likely to remain.”