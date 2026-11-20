MeitY Revises Local Content Calculation for Six IT Hardware Products

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Friday revised the methodology for calculating local content and Domestic Value Addition (DVA) for six IT hardware products under the Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) framework to promote domestic manufacturing, strengthen indigenous capabilities and generate employment.

According to an official release, the revised methodology covers desktop PCs and All-in-One PCs (AIO-PCs), laptop PCs, thin clients, servers, computer monitors and Interactive Flat Panel Displays (IFPDs). The Ministry stated that it has revised its earlier notification dated September 7, 2020, concerning the calculation of local content and DVA for these products under the Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017.

"The revised framework introduces a process-oriented, Bill of Materials (BoM)-based mechanism for computation of DVA," the release stated. Under the revised framework, eligible manufacturing activities and processes undertaken in India will be recognised while calculating domestic value addition. These include mainboard or motherboard assembly through Surface Mount Technology (SMT), domestic sourcing of bare Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), assembly, testing and packaging of memory (RAM) and storage (SSD), and display assembly processes. The methodology also recognises domestic sourcing of chassis and power modules, along with final assembly and testing activities undertaken in India.

The Ministry further highlighted that the revised framework provides additional recognition to research and development activities conducted domestically. "The revised methodology provides adequate weightage to eligible in-house Research and Development (R & D) undertaken in India to promote indigenous technology development and innovation," the release said. Additionally, the government has introduced extra weightage for Indian product design and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) to encourage indigenous design capabilities and the creation of intellectual property in the IT hardware sector.

The revised methodology also introduces a standardised format for calculating domestic value addition and self-certification by manufacturers. According to the Ministry, this mechanism is intended to ensure objectivity and transparency in DVA assessments and facilitate verification of the domestic value addition declared by manufacturers, wherever required. "The revised methodology shall come into effect six months from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette," the release stated. The revised provisions will supersede the corresponding provisions of MeitY's September 7, 2020 notification for the six identified IT hardware products.